Kay Cornish (right) and playing partner Bonnie Taylor celebrate Cornish’s first-ever hole-in-one, coming on the par-3 seventh hole at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club duriing the club’s Day Ladies weekly competition. The picture was taken by the third member of the group, Sheren Kripps.

Spallumcheen golfer collects first-ever ace

Kay Cornish used her trusty 7-iron to score hole-in-one on tough uphill par-3 No. 7 at home course

Playing partner Bonnie Taylor tried to convince Kay Cornish the entire 111 yards from tee to hole on the uphill par-3 seventh at Spallumcheen Golf Course that her tee shot went in the cup.

Cornish, a 28-handicap, wasn’t so sure. She had pulled out her trusty 7-iron for the first time in the round, and knew she hit the ball well, but…well enough to go in for a hole-in-one?

Taylor’s eyesight was spot-on.

“It was my first-ever and quite exciting for me,” said Cornish, who also played the Spallumcheen Day Ladies round with good luck charm Sheren Kripps. Kripps had been playing with Cornish in April when Cornish recorded an eagle on the par-4 10th hole.

“Sheren and Bonnie are great gals. Makes me think these kind of shots are more about luck than skill when you’re a 28-handicap.”

Cornish received a bag tag with ball marker from Spall for the ace, and, in keeping with golf tradition, she bought Taylor and Kripps a large glass of wine at the post-round lunch.

The trio also had some fun at the prize table following the round. Cornish won low gross for the second flight with her round of 96, and, of course, won closest to the hole in her flight. Kripps was second low net in the second flight with a 73, edged out on retrogression by Debbie Heale. Taylor also won KP (closest to pin) in her third flight

Cornish went back to Spallumcheen the very next day and could not duplicate her first-ever ace, though she came close. She settled for birdie on the par-3 seventh this time, then added another deuce on the par-3 12th.


