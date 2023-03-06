Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest (right) and Mark Ideson have won three straight matches and sit at 3-1 at the 12-country World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond. (Angela Burger/Canadian Paralympic Committee file photo)

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler, Team Canada rolling in Richmond

Ina Forrest and teammates rattle off three straight wins at World Chamionships

Canada shrugged off an opening-round loss at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Richmond to the two-time Paralympic gold medallists from China to rattle off three straight wins heading into play Monday, March 6.

Team Canada skipped by Mark Ideson (London, Ont.), with Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest throwing third rocks, played a solid game to defeat the United States, skipped by Stephen Emt of Hebron, Conn., 6-4 Sunday afternoon, and followed that up Sunday night with a 7-6 win over Latvia.

Canada took control against Latvia by picking up three in the fourth end for a 6-2 lead. Latvia kept chipping away and pulled to within 7-5 after seven ends, but could only muster a steal of one in the eighth and final end without last rock, giving Canada the victory.

Canada opened with a 9-4 extra-end loss to China Saturday afternoon, then got into the win column that evening with an 8-2 romp over the Czech Republic.

The Canadian roster consists of Ideson, Forrest, fourth Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.), second Gil Dash (Wolseley, Sask.), and fifth Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, Sask.).

Canada is in a three-way for second place at 3-1 with Korea and Norway in the 12-country event entering play Monday. Forrest and company will play Japan (2-2) at 12:30 p.m. and Norway (8 p.m.).

China is on top of the standings at 4-0.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen wheelchair curler bears flag and seeks fourth Paralympics medal

READ MORE: Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest back on Team Canada

