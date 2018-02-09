Stars lock up banner

A week after winning their third tournament of the season, the Lumby Tirecraft Stars went back to work for two North Okanagan Midget Super Hockey League wins.

The first-place Stars (14-0) locked up Lumby’s first Midget pennant in 10 years by grounding the Talon Benefits Eagles 7-4 Saturday at Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

Matthew Yaremcio supplied two goals, while Tage Kineshanko, Michael Pusey, Drew Mackenzie, Jordan Romailler and Conner Seehaver provided singles in front of a stellar Eric Foufoulas.

Nicolas Magerl (2), Evan Winther and Reid Lawrence replied for the 6-8-2 Eagles.

The Stars stormed the visiting Winfield Bruins 10-6 in a make-up tilt last Thursday night with Kineshanko pocketing four goals and Mackenzie getting a deuce.

In their home Monashee Classic, the Stars jolted Langley 5-3 in the final with Dakota Becker (2), Braydie Allen, Kineshanko and Noah Clarke sparking the attack.

Earlier, the Stars lost 4-3 to Kamloops while crushing Quesnel 9-0, dispatching Chilliwack 5-0 and grounding Surrey 7-1.

In other Midget action, Zach Laranjo produced 4+3 as the Eagles ambushed the North Okanagan Knights 11-4 Sunday at Civic Arena.

Sapion Joe earned 3+3 for the Talon crew, while Magerl and d-man Connor Hansen each collected two goals. The Knights (1-12-2) got two goals from Clayton Thielman and singles from Cale Henderson and Drew Meise.

The Five Star Awards Rebels rode the razor-sharp goaltending of Jakob Aeichele and CJ Maleniza to shut out the league-leading Lumby Stars 2-0 in Bantam play Sunday at Pat Duke Arena.

After two scoreless periods, the Rebels broke the ice on the powerplay. Cole Grevatt won a draw cleanly back to point man Tyler Kruysifix, whose overpowering shot proved to be the winner.

Quinn Soon later capered into the clear with some slippery moves, before popping Vernon’s second. Backed by the agile Maleniza, the Rebels’ penalty killers repeatedly held the fort in the final frame. Throughout the game, Rebel pivots Grevatt and Dylan Wapple took on much of the heavy lifting in all three zones. The Stars dipped to 11-3.

In a 4-1 loss to Salmon Arm Jane’s Place on Saturday, Wapple counted for the Rebels with a rocket from 50 feet. The Rebels are fourth at 9-6-1.