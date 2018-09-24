Viper winger Connor Marritt runs into a roadblock in the form of Surrey Eagles’ defenceman Brayden Shaw in BCHL play Saturday in Chilliwack. (BCHL Photo)

Stevenson pushes Eagles past Vipers

Surrey 2 Vernon 1 in overtime at Bauer Showcase

A serious Vernon Viper prospect two years ago, Chase Stevenson was a major Viper pest Saturday, scoring twice as the Surrey Eagles shaded the Vernon Vipers 2-1 in a B.C. Hockey League overtime tilt at the Prospera Centre.

The win, Surrey’s first against five losses, came before a neutral crowd in the annual Chilliwack Bauer Showcase designed for NHL and college scouts. Vernon, who earlier lost in overtime to the Nanaimo Clippers in Chilliwack, dropped to 2-2-2 as they prepare to face the defending champion Wenatchee Wild (Friday night) and Merritt Centennials (Saturday) at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers enjoyed a solid first shift as the new line of Logan Cash, Alex Swetlikoff and Josh Prokop generated multiple chances. After third star Aidan Porter reeled off three or four big saves on Surrey powerplays, the Vipers connected first off a lucky bounce as Austin Chorney’s point shot deflected off Eagle defenceman Riley Hayles and ricocheted behind goalie Daniel Davidson.

The Vipers killed off four power plays while giving up just six shots in the second period. Davidson recorded 35 saves for the second star.

Surrey levelled the score late in the third as Stevenson, a West Kelowna product who badly injured his shoulder in Vernon’s 2016 training camp and missed much of the season before joining the West Kelowna Warriors, was set up off the rush for a glove-side shot with two minutes left in regulation. Ty Westgard and Eric Linell drew assists.

The Vipers had a stellar chance on the power play to start 3-on-3 overtime with Surrey skating back the other way for Stevenson’s winner, assisted by Mack Gray, who jumped out of the penalty box and fed a loose puck in front to Stevenson, who was initially forced to the outside by Viper d-man Mitch Andres before driving the net.

The Prince George Spruce Kings and Chilliwack Chiefs lead the 17-team circuit with 10 points apiece.

Lucas Sowder, a Florida product with the Wild, is the points derby leader with one goal and 10 points.

West Kelowna goalie Connor Hopkins is the Player of the Week. The Massachusetts native won two games in the Showcase while compiling a 1.00 goals-against average and .965 save percentage.

