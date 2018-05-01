Stoll stalls Blaze attack

Vernon Tolko United received great shutout goalkeeping from Gage Stoll in a 4-0 win over the Kamloops Blaze in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League U15 Boys action Sunday.

Ashton Komarkyk scored two first-half goals for United, both set up by Ethan Greenan, and Owen Davis added a pair of markers in the second half.

The defensive line of Mark Hesketh, Cole Grevatt and Josiah Falk was stellar, not allowing any of the Kamloops offence to set up and score.

“Super proud of these boys,” said Vernon coaches Rick Ogasawara and Mike Stoll.

Man of the match went to Stoll, who made a dazzling save on a penalty kick.

Vernon Tolko United edged the powerful Kamloops Blaze 3-2 in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League U13 Boys action on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Vernon.

The visitors opened the scoring on a rebound off a great save by Vernon keeper Dillon Renkel, who kept his club in the game in the opening half.

Vernon equalized early in the second half on a goal from Kailen Russell, set up by Ethan Anderson and Jerome Winter, then took the lead four minutes later when Winter and Hunter Schindel set up Matthew Acob who finished off the great passing play.

Tolko held off Kamloops pressure and increased the advantage to 3-1 when Jentenzen Peterson picked the top corner with a fabulous shot. The Blaze pulled to within one on a penalty kick and pressed for the equalizer, only to be stymied by defenders Blake Beaton, Matthew Hill-Turner and Gavin Ingbrigtson, and keeper Rinkel.

Schindel, Ty Johnson and Henry Routley also had strong games for Vernon.

Vernon Tolko United White split their U11 Boys League matched in Kamloops.

Vernon blasted the Revelstoke Avalanche 10-0. Brendan Boyd and Tomasz Ociepa shared keeper duties while earning a shutout. Jeremy Peterson, Jonah Petrone, Coby Therrien, Liam Mallow, and Jake Earle all added to the winning tally while Keltyn McAreavy, Dawson Bond, Jerek Livingston and Marcus Barrajon worked the midfield and defensive area, not allowing Revelstoke many chances to concede a goal as well as moving the ball into great scoring opportunities for their teammates.

Game 2 was a tightly matched game against a Kelowna United team, with Kelowna holding on for a 3-2 win.

Kelowna led 2-0 at intermission though Bond, Peterson and Mallow had effective first halves for Tolko. Mallow was very effective on defence, shutting down the Kelowna forwards in many of their attempts. Boyd made numerous great saves in the half.

Tolko came out strong after halftime. Earle got Vernon on the board with assists from Therrien and Mallow. Barrajon hustled hard on defence with Livingston. KU managed to make it 3-1 shortly before McAreavy sent a corner kick to Petrone for the tap in making it 3-2. Ociepa manned the net in the second half keeping KU at three while Vernon fought hard for one more.

Vernon drew 3-3 with Kamloops in U12 action with Cole Kopera netting his first United goal on a rare rebound from the Kamloops keeper to open the scoring. Kamloops responded with a quick goal and it was 1-1 at the break.

Tristaniano Driedzic connected off a nice lead pass from Conrad Halloran in the second half. Kamloops got the equalizer five minutes later.

The Blaze went ahead on a chip from outside the box. A sweet passing play and shot from the corner by Spencer Elder and Halloran led to Nolan Stiven pocketing his first of the season on the rebound to level the score.

Kamloops had a great chance late that went off the crossbar.