Students on the run

Grade 5 BX Bear Lanaya Sherwood races past J.W. Inglis Grade 4 student Cheyann Romanyshyn of Lumby in the district cross country race at Marshall Field Wednesday. Students race again Wednesday at the DND grounds at 3 p.m., which will cause traffic congestion on Mission Road. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Hundreds of North Okanagan students are lacing up to race this afternoon.

The Vernon School District cross country run takes place at the DND grounds at the south end of town at 3 p.m.

This is the second of three district-wide races, the first of which took place last week at Marshall Field. Next week’s race gets underway in Lumby.

Parents, friends and family coming out to cheer on their little runners are reminded not to park in the lot off Highway 97, for safety reasons.

“Parking will be available for all families and spectators in the parking lot that is accessible from Mission Road, on the west side of the DND ball fields,” the school district advises.

The public is also urged to avoid using Mission Road as it will be highly congested during, and after, the races.

Last week’s race caused considerable traffic congestion on Okanagan Landing Road, but traffic control personnel were on scene helping families get in and out of the parking lot.

