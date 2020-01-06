Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

Members of a hockey league in Summerland have produced a calendar as a cancer fundraiser.

Brad Rauer, a member of the Summerland Golden Jets, said the league decided in November to create the calendar after two players were directly affected by cancer.

The league consists of older hockey players, many in their 60s and 70s.

All proceeds from the calendar will go to Hockey Fights Cancer.

Rauer said the calendar is a spoof of firefighter calendars which are produced in many communities.

The league printed 200 copies of the 2020 calendar, and some are still available. The calendars can be purchased at Maple Roch and at Breakaway Brewing Co., both on Victoria Road North in Summerland.

