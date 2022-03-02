Summerland Steam, Osoyoos Coyotes to meet in hockey playoffs

The Osoyoos Coytes and the Summerland Steam are competing in a best-of-seven division final in the Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. (Osoyoos Coyotes and Summerland Steam images)

The Summerland Steam and the Osoyoos Coyotes will meet in the Junior B hockey division finals starting March 4.

The best-of-seven series begins Friday, March 4, with games scheduled at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos and the Summerland Arena.

Osoyoos recently completed the semi-finals against the Princeton Posse in five games, while Summerland defeated the Kelowna Chiefs in five games. Both teams are in the Bill Ohlhausen Division in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

In regular season hockey action, the Osoyoos Coyotes finished first in the division with a record of 33 wins, three losses, two overtime losses and four shutout losses.

The Summerland Steam finished in third place with 22 wins, 16 losses, two overtime losses and two shutout losses.

The Summerland Steam was founded in 2011 and has advanced to the playoffs each year from 2012-2013 until the 2019-2020 season. The end of the 2020-2021 season was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

The Osoyoos Coyotes joined the hockey league in the 2010-2011 season and have reached the division semi-finals or higher, often in first place in the regular season, until the 2019-2020 season.

During the 2021-2022 regular season, the two teams met up eight times, with Osoyoos winning each of these games.

The first game in the playoff series is on Friday, March 4 at 7:35 p.m. in Osoyoos. The Coyotes will host the Steam the following evening, Saturday, March 5 beginning at 8:05 p.m.

The action then moves to the Summerland Arena on Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8, with both games beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Additional games, if needed, will be held in Osoyoos on Thursday, March 10 beginning at 7:35 p.m, then in Summerland on Friday, March 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. and in Osoyoos on Saturday, March 12 at 7:35 p.m.

