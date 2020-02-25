Vernon Panthers seniors Kelsey Watts (from left), Ashley Budgen and Sarah Butler have helped the team reach the B.C. 3A Senior Girls Basketball Championships starting Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Langley. (Photos submitted)

Sweet 16 for Vernon Panthers

Led by three seniors, Lady Cats qualify for 16-team B.C. finals for 16th straight year

It’s a rite of senior girls basketball in British Columbia, the Vernon Panthers playing in the provincial championships.

The Panthers, for the 16th year in a row, begin play Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the B.C. 3A Senior Girls finals in Langley.

“The team is part of a historic run of uninterrupted trips to the championship. It is quite an accomplishment,” said current Panthers coach Dave Tetrault, joined on the bench by Chad Butler. “Many great players have made this happen, as well as great coaches. Malcolm Reid, Lonny Mazurak, Bobby Mitchell, myself and Chad Butler have been the coaches who worked to be part of this streak.”

The team has been preparing the past week to peak at the championship, including listening to the wisdom of a retired non-VSS coach.

READ MORE: Panther girls earn B.C. berth

“I brought in legendary Pleasant Valley Sinner (Armstrong) coach Ross Shannon to give the girls a new voice. He is a master clinician and very entertaining. The girls responded so well with hard work and a positive attitude,” said Tetrault.

The Panthers enter the championship as the 11th seed to match up against the sixth-ranked MEI Eagles of Clearbrook. VSS is led by their three seniors: Kelsey Watts, who averages 22 points a game, Ashley Budgen, averaging 18 points a game and Sarah Butler, who collects 12 a game. The game is live-streamed and begins at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We played them at MEI earlier in the year losing on a last-second shot 62-60, said Butler. “We hope to play a little better than that game and sneak out a win.”

The fun week of practice for the Panthers included calling up some juniors, more specifically, some younger sisters.

There are four sets of sisters on the team including the Baycroft twins, Emma and Claire, Abby and Maddy Hackman, Beth and Sarah Butler, as well as Kaitlyn and Ashley Budgen.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School Basketball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon rhythmic gymnast enjoying powerful season

Just Posted

Sweet 16 for Vernon Panthers

Led by three seniors, Lady Cats qualify for 16-team B.C. finals for 16th straight year

Starbucks closes shop in Vernon

Seattle-based coffee giant says last cup of joe served is part of regular business

Vernon pool prices bubble up 4%

New lifeguard requirements means hours cut, price increase

Former manager returns to Record City to drop debut

Steve Marc will perform at Record City Thursday, Feb. 27, 7-10 p.m.

Vernon rhythmic gymnast enjoying powerful season

Halle Moger, 16, has won nine gold medals at three early-season events

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Man accused of attacking Penticton doctor has charges stayed by court

Charges against Gregory Nield for alleged attack on a psychiatrist at PRH stayed by Crown

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Financial expert to help South Okanagan school board with substantial deficit

The board of trustees for School District 67 will hire outside help to deal with budget concerns

Surrey man pleads guilty on first day of West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu

Most Read