Synchro swimmer, coach to national event

Vernon’s Rosina Fraser-Bowden is making a splash in the swimming pool.
The 14-year-old High Performance athlete will join five Kamloops Sunrays Synchronized Swim Club teammates at the national qualifiers March 19-25 in Calgary.
They were will compete against 21 other teams from across Canada.
The Sunrays qualified for Calgary with their results from the National Stream Provincials in Surrey.
Fraser-Bowden commutes to Kamloops four-to-five times a week with coach Tina Naveri, and trains 17-to-21 hours a week with the Sunrays. Fraser-Bowden has also qualified to be part of the Talent Identification Program with Synchro B.C., where Naveri is one of four High Performance coaches.
Naveri coaches the regional program.
Fraser-Bowden’s younger sister, Samantha, also commutes to Kamloops three times per week to swim with the Sunray’s Provincial Stream program.