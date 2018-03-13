Rosina Fraser-Bowden

Synchro swimmer, coach to national event

Vernon’s Rosina Fraser-Bowden and coach Tina Naveri are with Kamloops club

Vernon’s Rosina Fraser-Bowden is making a splash in the swimming pool.

The 14-year-old High Performance athlete will join five Kamloops Sunrays Synchronized Swim Club teammates at the national qualifiers March 19-25 in Calgary.

They were will compete against 21 other teams from across Canada.

The Sunrays qualified for Calgary with their results from the National Stream Provincials in Surrey.

Fraser-Bowden commutes to Kamloops four-to-five times a week with coach Tina Naveri, and trains 17-to-21 hours a week with the Sunrays. Fraser-Bowden has also qualified to be part of the Talent Identification Program with Synchro B.C., where Naveri is one of four High Performance coaches.

Naveri coaches the regional program.

Fraser-Bowden’s younger sister, Samantha, also commutes to Kamloops three times per week to swim with the Sunray’s Provincial Stream program.

Previous story
Maroons 8th in province
Next story
Vernon Rep teams ready

Just Posted

Hit and run investigated

Vernon RCMP seeking witnesses to Wednesday. March 7 incident

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Back in custody after skipping his trial last September, Loren Reagan was denied bail Tuesday

Most Read