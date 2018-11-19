Taking aim at Vernon dart league stats

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 15:
A DIVISION
Green Pistoleros (2 pts during the week, 22 Games);
Eagles Bud Knights (2, 19);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2, 19);
Alexanders Predators (1, 12);
Elks Y.S. Joes (1, 12);
Wing Nutz (1, 9);
HIGH SCORE
Greg Clark, 177, Jessica Polson, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Brad Jackson, 126, Polson, 76;
180s
Dalton Desmarais, Richard Schneider;
B DIVISION
Alexanders Mafia (np, ng);
Eagles Straight Shooters (np,ng);
Elks D’Bratz (2 pts, 15 Games);
Netty’s Green Crew (2, 15);
ANAF Dilligads (1, 15);
TND Bullshooters (1, 15);
HIGH SCORE
Eamon Logan, 140 (x2), Annette Hiren, Laureen McRae, 120;
HIGH OUTS
Hiren, 76; Moe Ali, Logan, 58;
C DIVISION
Paralyzers (2, 24);
ANAF TND Spitfires (2,20);
Elks Dart Farts (2, 17);
Kicking Eagles (1,14);
Don Cherry Pits (1, 11);
Eagles In Flight (1, 7);
HIGH SCORE
Ian Gibson, 160; Rita Montgomery, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Lyle Williamson, 58; Mary Bahr, 51.
WEEK OF NOV. 8
A DIVISION
Eagles Bud Knights (10, 100);
Green Pistoleros (9, 99);
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 92);
Alexanders Predators (7, 84)l
Wing Nutz (6, 60);
ANAF Dilligads (5, 30);
HIGH SCORE
Greg Clark, 177; Tannis Jones, 133;
HIGH OUTS
Zac LeDrew, 94; Fern Dupont, 67;
180s
Eric Akkerhuis
B DIVISION
Elks Y.S. Joes (10, 101);
Els D’Bratz (8, 77);
TND Bullshooters (8, 74);
Alexanders Mafia (7, 79);
Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 78);
ANAF Paralyzers (5, 56);
HIGH SCORE
Jessica Polson, 154; Clint Steele, Shaun Archibald, Mike Cowan, 140;
HIGH OUTS
Betty Daschner, 83; Cowan, 90;
BULL FINISH
Kris Furmanek, 72;
C DIVISION
Netty’s Green Crew (10, 93);
Don Cherry Pits (9, 89);
Elks Dart Farts (7, 80);
TND Spitfires (7, 72)l
Eagles In Flight (6, 67);
Kicking Eagles (6, 64);
HIGH SCORE
Scott Forsyth, 140; Lynn Wilson, 135;
HIGH OUTS
Judy Dean, 54; Lyle Williamson, 44;
BULL FINISH
Dean, 54;
180s
Bob Zimmerman
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.