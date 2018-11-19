Taking aim at Vernon dart league stats

Vernon Pubmaster League results from past two weeks

VERNON PUBMASTER DARTS STATS, NOV. 15:

A DIVISION

Green Pistoleros (2 pts during the week, 22 Games);

Eagles Bud Knights (2, 19);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (2, 19);

Alexanders Predators (1, 12);

Elks Y.S. Joes (1, 12);

Wing Nutz (1, 9);

HIGH SCORE

Greg Clark, 177, Jessica Polson, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Brad Jackson, 126, Polson, 76;

180s

Dalton Desmarais, Richard Schneider;

B DIVISION

Alexanders Mafia (np, ng);

Eagles Straight Shooters (np,ng);

Elks D’Bratz (2 pts, 15 Games);

Netty’s Green Crew (2, 15);

ANAF Dilligads (1, 15);

TND Bullshooters (1, 15);

HIGH SCORE

Eamon Logan, 140 (x2), Annette Hiren, Laureen McRae, 120;

HIGH OUTS

Hiren, 76; Moe Ali, Logan, 58;

C DIVISION

Paralyzers (2, 24);

ANAF TND Spitfires (2,20);

Elks Dart Farts (2, 17);

Kicking Eagles (1,14);

Don Cherry Pits (1, 11);

Eagles In Flight (1, 7);

HIGH SCORE

Ian Gibson, 160; Rita Montgomery, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Lyle Williamson, 58; Mary Bahr, 51.

WEEK OF NOV. 8

A DIVISION

Eagles Bud Knights (10, 100);

Green Pistoleros (9, 99);

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction (8, 92);

Alexanders Predators (7, 84)l

Wing Nutz (6, 60);

ANAF Dilligads (5, 30);

HIGH SCORE

Greg Clark, 177; Tannis Jones, 133;

HIGH OUTS

Zac LeDrew, 94; Fern Dupont, 67;

180s

Eric Akkerhuis

B DIVISION

Elks Y.S. Joes (10, 101);

Els D’Bratz (8, 77);

TND Bullshooters (8, 74);

Alexanders Mafia (7, 79);

Eagles Straight Shooters (7, 78);

ANAF Paralyzers (5, 56);

HIGH SCORE

Jessica Polson, 154; Clint Steele, Shaun Archibald, Mike Cowan, 140;

HIGH OUTS

Betty Daschner, 83; Cowan, 90;

BULL FINISH

Kris Furmanek, 72;

C DIVISION

Netty’s Green Crew (10, 93);

Don Cherry Pits (9, 89);

Elks Dart Farts (7, 80);

TND Spitfires (7, 72)l

Eagles In Flight (6, 67);

Kicking Eagles (6, 64);

HIGH SCORE

Scott Forsyth, 140; Lynn Wilson, 135;

HIGH OUTS

Judy Dean, 54; Lyle Williamson, 44;

BULL FINISH

Dean, 54;

180s

Bob Zimmerman


