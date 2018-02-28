Taylor takes BCHL award

Viper wins Top Goaltender trophy

Ty Taylor

Ty Taylor of the Vernon Vipers has won the B.C. Hockey League’s Top Goaltender Award.

Taylor and teammate Anthony Yamnitsky also took the Wally Forslund Trophy (Top Goalie Tandem, 1.98 combined GAA).

Unlike last year, the Goaltending Award was voted on this time. In the past, it simply went to the goalie with the lowest goals-against average and 1,000 minutes played.

Taylor, a Richmond product who has a NCAA scholarship to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats for next year, posted a 22-5-3 record with a miniscule 1.83 GAA and .932 save percentage in his second year with the Snakes.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder also tied a league record with seven shutouts, joining Michael Garteig and Brad Thiessen. Garteig posted seven shutouts in the 2010-11 season with the Powell River Kings, while Thiessen had seven clean sheets in the 2005-06 season split between Merritt Centennials and Prince George Spruce Kings. He had five with the Spruce Kings and two with the Cents.

Thiessen is with the Cleveland Monsters of the American League, while Garteig plays for the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

It was a poll of the league’s head coaches that led to today’s results.

The Wenatchee Wild will have to make room in the display case as they have three individuals picking up honours. It’s the second year in a row the Wild have had three winners. In all, four teams had trophy winners.

Here are this year’s winners:

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (MVP) – Jasper Weatherby, Wenatchee.

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year) – Alex Newhook, Victoria Grizzlies (unanimous).

Top Defenceman Trophy – Cooper Zech, Wenatchee.

Bob Fenton Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike) – Ben Poisson, Prince George.

Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy (Coach of the Year) – Bliss Littler, Wenatchee.

Non-voting awards:

Brett Hull Trophy (Top scorer) – Weatherby (37-37-74).

Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy (Regular-season champions) – Penticton Vees (86 points).

