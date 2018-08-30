Throw records smashed at Vernon meet

Vernon’s Will Harrower, 46, competes in Master Men’s javelin at the Second Annual Cory Holly Classic at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Photo Submitted)

Three records were established in the Second Annual Cory Holly Track and Field Classic last weekend at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Holly, a Vernon Triple A Club coach, said athletes competing in throwing events battled poor air quality but still managed to post some outstanding performances.

Kian Zabihi, 14, of Kamloops and formerly of Vernon, was in the Male Boys division and set a provincial and Canadian record in the hammer throw (64.43 metres).

At last year’s inaugural Holly meet, Zabihi threw the three-kilogram (6.61-pound) hammer 64.43 metres, breaking the record of 54.38 metres that was held by Angus Taylor of Richmond-based Kajaks Track and Field Club. Zabihi is coached by former Canadian Olympian Dylan Armstrong.

Mike Deady of Peachland (Men’s 65) set marks in the discus (46.10m) and shot put (12.54m).

Deady struck a bronze medal in the 5kg shot put at the 2017 Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah with a toss of 12.09.

“Thanks very much to all athletes, staff, volunteers, coaches, officials and spectators for helping make this local community event a success,” said Holly. “Thankfully, the weather did hold out and actually began to clear as the meet went on. Track and Field throwing events included the hammer, discus, javelin and shot put. The spirit at the event was characterized by good sportsmanship and intense athletic competition from ages 11-89.”

Holly, 60, is a grandmaster natural bodybuilding champion and competitive masters hammer thrower. He heads the Cory Holly Institute.

