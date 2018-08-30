Vernon’s Will Harrower, 46, competes in Master Men’s javelin at the Second Annual Cory Holly Classic at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Photo Submitted)

Throw records smashed at Vernon meet

Second Annual Cory Holly Classic in Vernon

Three records were established in the Second Annual Cory Holly Track and Field Classic last weekend at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Holly, a Vernon Triple A Club coach, said athletes competing in throwing events battled poor air quality but still managed to post some outstanding performances.

Kian Zabihi, 14, of Kamloops and formerly of Vernon, was in the Male Boys division and set a provincial and Canadian record in the hammer throw (64.43 metres).

RELATED: Vernon Masters uncover gold

RELATED: Hansma jumps for Legion silver

At last year’s inaugural Holly meet, Zabihi threw the three-kilogram (6.61-pound) hammer 64.43 metres, breaking the record of 54.38 metres that was held by Angus Taylor of Richmond-based Kajaks Track and Field Club. Zabihi is coached by former Canadian Olympian Dylan Armstrong.

Mike Deady of Peachland (Men’s 65) set marks in the discus (46.10m) and shot put (12.54m).

Deady struck a bronze medal in the 5kg shot put at the 2017 Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah with a toss of 12.09.

“Thanks very much to all athletes, staff, volunteers, coaches, officials and spectators for helping make this local community event a success,” said Holly. “Thankfully, the weather did hold out and actually began to clear as the meet went on. Track and Field throwing events included the hammer, discus, javelin and shot put. The spirit at the event was characterized by good sportsmanship and intense athletic competition from ages 11-89.”

Holly, 60, is a grandmaster natural bodybuilding champion and competitive masters hammer thrower. He heads the Cory Holly Institute.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Knights impress Van Horlick

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels in Okanagan Lake drop to acceptable levels

Public weighs in on proposed Vernon development

Small new neighbourhood pitched for old McMechan Reservoir site on 39th Avenue

Delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh had his arraignment hearing put over until Sept. 20

Vernon teacher, education assistant finalist for provincial awards

Murray Sasges and Jacquie Grypink are finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Vernon’s Messy Church good, clean fun

It’s Friday night and families are ready to relax and enjoy some time together.

Throw records smashed at Vernon meet

Second Annual Cory Holly Classic in Vernon

Lawn Days of Summer rolls out green carpet in Vernon

The third annual JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer, held over three weeks, wrapped up Wednesday.

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

Small town firefighters rise above stress at grisly scene

“We were not informed there was a body there. We were informed there was a grass fire.”

Most Read