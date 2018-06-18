Dawson Boyce of the Armstrong Shamrocks tries to slow down Jordy Barr of the Vernon Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Tigers looking to lock up title

Face Flames tonight in Penticton

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers can clinch first place in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League tonight by stopping the South Okanagan Flames in Penticton.

Jordy Barr rang up six goals and set up another as the Tigers grounded the Armstrong Shamrocks 18-11 Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon improved to 8-0-2, three points in front of the second-place Kamloops Rattlers, who have two games remaining. The Flames have one win, two ties and an overtime loss, leaving them tied for last place with Armstrong (2-9-1).

The Tigers were missing No. 1 goalie Kyle McIntosh, Jarrod Reid, Eric Reid and Thomas Mackiewich due to high school graduation ceremonies, while captain Steele Pelletier and Thomas Landels are on Injured Reserve.

Jordie Scherck was fabulous in net for the Tigers, who enjoyed period leads of 7-3 and 13-9.

Quinn Stanhope compiled 3+2 for Vernon, while Jake Pelletier pocketed 2+4 and Conor Webb counted 2+3. Brett Olsen also scored twice with singles going to Caden Colmorgen, Chase Wirth and Draydon Harshenin. Kaden Doughty earned three assists.

Mykl Drabiuk registered 3+1 for the Irish, while Dakota Campen produced 2+2 and Jorge Sam garnered 2+1. Drew Bannister bagged 1+7, while Dom Young, Ethan Dodge and Dakota Grismer-Voght contributed singles.

Vernon’s Mason Salway and Drabiuk engaged in a scrap at 4:24 of the third period. Salway was also assessed a match penalty for crosschecking. The Tigers took 52 penalty minutes and Armstrong received 27.

