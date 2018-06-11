Tigers topple shortstaffed Venom 14-1

Kayden Dempsey of the Kamloops Venom takes on Quinn Stanhope, left, and Brett Olsen of the Vernon Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Saturday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

It was supposed to be a showdown but turned into a hoedown for the Vernon Source For Sports Tigers Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

Kyle McIntosh recorded 40 saves and Jordy Barr, Quinn Stanhope and Conor Webb each scored twice as the Tigers toppled the Kamloops Venom 14-1 in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play.

The Tigers improved to 7-0-2, while the Venom dipped to 7-2-1. The Venom, who shaded the Armstrong Shamrocks 13-12 Sunday night at Memorial Arena, were without key cogs Kordell Primus, Anthony Matusiak, Marcelo Bose, Erik Bunce, Ryan Dergousoff and Adam Gardner all weekend.

Vernon unleashed 62 shots while holding period leads of 5-0 and 8-1 after two. McIntosh was marvellous, while North Okanagan Legends alumnus Troy Cuzzetto took over the Kamloops goaltending duties from Ethan Milobar at the start of the second period, and played 23:50, giving up six goals on 20 shots. He was replaced at 3:50 of the third by Milobar after the Tigers scored three goals in those first 3:50, including two shorthanded on the same penalty by Kael Black and Kaden Doughty. Cuzzetto did not give up a goal to older brother Kyle of the Tigers.

Tiger captain Steele Pelletier, his brother, Jake, and Doughty each produced 1+2, while Brett Olsen and Reid Cashato earned singles. Barr also bagged two helpers and is second in the league points derby with 21 goals and 34 points, two back of Jake McLeods of the South Okanagan Flames.

There was a spirited third-period scrap, helmets off, between Steele Pelletier and Jordan Bunce. Both players landed punches with Pelletier delivering the takedown.

Chace Jones, who replied for the Venom, received a gross misconduct at the buzzer. High-scoring Colton Boomer was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct minor and a triple misconduct midway through the third period.

Vernon is 2-0-1 vs Kamloops and the two longtime rivals finish the regular season Saturday, June 23 in Kamloops. The Tigers close out their home schedule Saturday against Armstrong.

Trey Dergousoff, one of four Midget call-ups Kamloops used Sunday night, rang up five goals and Tylor Seabrooke added three as the Venom shaded the Shamrocks.

Mykl Drabiuk and Jorge Sam produced overtime tallies as Armstrong clipped the Flames 13-12 Friday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Drabiuk finished with 6+1, while Sam provided four goals. Drew Bannister and Dakota Campen each garnered 1+2, while Dakota Grismer Voght also converted in support of Connor Senn (49 saves).

McLeod scored the overtime goal for the Flames and finished with 3+2, while Louis Shortreed pocketed 3+1 and Billy Milligan and Adam Canada each scored twice.

The Shamrocks are 2-8-1, while the Flames are 1-6-2.

Meanwhile, the Everton Ridge Homes Legends split a pair of Bantam B games Saturday at Kal Tire Place, stopping the Kamloops Rattlers 9-3 before falling 10-2 to the Shuswap Outlaws.

Chayton Marchand pocketed four goals as the Legends ripped the Rattlers. Marchand’s third tally was a beauty backhand after a feed from Jakob Friesen. Gabriel Jones supplied three snipes, while Terran Gorius dialled a deuce. Bradley Scabar, Kai-Lee Bonneau and Jakob Friesen each collected two assists with Shayla Triay and goalie Tyler Martin each getting their first helpers of the season.

Dyson Wasyliw counted up four goals as the Outlaws lassoed the Legends, who got offence from Jones and Marchand.

The North Okanagan Legends lost four tough tilts in their Rock The House Pee Wee A2 Invitational.

Rowan Kwast, Kian Yargeau, Mattias Roth and Waylen Stowards handled the offence as the Legends lost 5-4 to the Langley Thunder.

Maguire Nicholson fired four goals and Aidan Wattie added one as the Legends bowed 8-5 to the Alberta Hawks after falling 8-1 to the Vancouver Burrards with Austin Dunnill getting the North Okanagan snipe.

Nicholson, with 1+2, Wattie, Nicolas Ziola and Roth connected in a 17-4 loss to the Prince George Posse.