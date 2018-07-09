FILE — Cairo Rogers from the South Okanagan Flames tries to block a shot from Jordy Barr of the Vernon Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse playoff action Thursday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Tigers, Venom hold 2-0 series leads

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs

Another super series appears a slamdunk in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs.

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers and Kamloops Venom go into play tonight looking to sweep their respective best-of-five, first-round series.

Jake Pelletier pocketed 5+2 as the Tigers torched the South Okanagan Flames 14-7 Saturday night in Oliver, taking a 2-0 series stranglehold. Game 3 is tonight (7:30) at Kal Tire Place.

Colton Boomer bagged four goals as Kamloops grounded the host Armstrong Shamrocks 9-5 Saturday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre. The Venom lead the series 2-0 going into tonight’s tilt at Memorial Arena.

Pelletier, who was third in the league points derby with 23 goals and 45 points, was marvellous on both sides of the ball for Vernon.

“Jake is an athlete,” said Tigers’ head coach Ryan Minchenko. “He’s a plug-in-and-play type player. He’s a force on the floor. There are not too many guys who are going to beat him to a loose ball.”

Minchenko says the Tigers are confident but realize closing a series is never easy.

“We’re moving the ball well and we’re more importantly moving the legs well,” said Minchenko. “We’re riding the hot hand of (goalie McIntosh) Kyle in net right now.”

Quinn Stanhope and Kaden Doughty each pulled hat tricks for the Tigers, who got 2+1 from Kyle Cuzzetto. Liam McLaren and Carson Shortreed each scored twice for the Flames.

Nolan Virgo earned 2+1, while captain Tylor Seabrooke supplied 1+3 as Kamloops stopped the Shamrocks. Austin Dunais rang up a deuce for the Shamrocks, while Drew Bannister had 1+2 and other snipes came from Mykl Drabiuk and Dakota Campen.

There were four fighting majors as Drabiuk took on Nate Fraser in the second period, while Colton Greeno of the Shamrocks battled Jordan Bonce in the third period.

Vernon and Kamloops have met in the final every year since 2012, with the Venom winning the championship in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017 and the Tigers claiming the title in 2013 and 2014. Should they meet again, the series will likely start Sunday, July 15 in Vernon.

