Justin Mitchell of Peters Tirecraft avoids a kick from Brent Poulsen of North Enderby Timber in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Timber topple Tirecraft

The first-place Timber spoiled the Tirecraft mindset with a 6-1 victory

Just when the pesky Peters Tirecraft were in the World Cup mood and enjoying a three-game winning streak, along came the North Enderby Timber.

The first-place Timber spoiled the Tirecraft mindset with a 6-1 victory in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

The Timber opened the scoring in the third minute on a Menno Burnet takeaway in the Timber half. Burnet launched a 60-yard through ball to Brent Poulsen, who crossed the ball over to Danny Stein, who hammered home the volley.

Poulsen added one of his own to put the Timber up 2-0 after some nifty passing between Evan Frederick and Brodie Couch. Tirecraft made things interesting midway through the second half earning a penalty in the 65th minute when Frederick fouled a striker in the penalty area. Igor Sergiychuck went right up the middle fooling the diving Stefan Depner on the PK.

With the pressure now on, the Timber got their offence rolling. The Burger King Man of the Match Gabriel Price scored twice in five minutes on very similar crosses, one from the right foot of Poulsen, and one from the left boot of Billy Pilkington. Price was all over the pitch creating numerous chances for the Timber.

The goal of the night came from some sweet passing in the midfield between NET veteran Graham Ross, playing in his 23rd season, and the 21-year-old Price. Joe Binns eventually beat the diving keeper on a feed from Ross. Poulsen added his second of the night on a late breakaway feed from Ross. The Timber are 7-0-1, while Tirecraft is 3-4-1.

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd (OKG) stuffed Turn-Key Controls 4-0 in another all-Vernon tilt at MacDonald Park.

Fabrice Fanfani went bottom corner from the top of the 18 after beating a couple of defenders, to open the OKG attack.

Albert Goldnick converted a breakaway feed from Isaiah Wenger before Wenger connected on a through ball by Karanmeey Khatra. Wenger caught the ball on his chest before finishing.

Khatra added further insurance with a shot from just outside the 18. OKG improved to 5-3-1, while Turn-Key fell to 1-8.

Auto Quest of stuffed the Outlaws 6-0 in an all-Salmon Arm match at Blackburn Park. Auto Quest is second at 6-3, the Outlaws fifth at 2-6-1.

Previous story
Steinke makes Zone team
Next story
Hebb lands BCHL commish post

Just Posted

Vernon homeowner’s 9-1-1 smarts lead to B&E arrests

Homeowner describes ongoing break-and-enter attempt to 911, who relay info to police

RCMP investigate motorhome crash, fire near Enderby

Sole occupant of crashed motorhome unaccounted for; police still investigating

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Mabel Lake water notice downgraded

Water quality advisory in effect

Seaton First Nations Academy increases success

Team seeks dedicated indigenous counsellor, increased math support for Grade 8 and 9

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Column: Food waste and meal planning

No matter how sustainably our food is farmed, if it’s not being… Continue reading

Female dies after falling off cliff in Wells Gray Park

Specific location not confirmed

Hebb lands BCHL commish post

Formerly worked for Orca Bay and Maple Leaf Sports

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Tax fairness panel also suggests replacing homeowner grant

Roots & Blues fill out their roster

Festival rounds out lineup with B.C. talent

Police and fire departments praise free 24/7 helpline

One year anniversary of bc211 arrival on Vancouver Island

B.C. woman finds used syringe in her returned stolen car

Syringes, bags of clothing, tools and other debris left behind by thieves who stole car

MLA speaks to high-risk sex offender’s placement in B.C. neighbourhood

Liberal Laurie Throness says ‘His place of residence is difficult to defend’

Most Read