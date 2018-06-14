Timber topple Tirecraft

Justin Mitchell of Peters Tirecraft avoids a kick from Brent Poulsen of North Enderby Timber in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Just when the pesky Peters Tirecraft were in the World Cup mood and enjoying a three-game winning streak, along came the North Enderby Timber.

The first-place Timber spoiled the Tirecraft mindset with a 6-1 victory in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

The Timber opened the scoring in the third minute on a Menno Burnet takeaway in the Timber half. Burnet launched a 60-yard through ball to Brent Poulsen, who crossed the ball over to Danny Stein, who hammered home the volley.

Poulsen added one of his own to put the Timber up 2-0 after some nifty passing between Evan Frederick and Brodie Couch. Tirecraft made things interesting midway through the second half earning a penalty in the 65th minute when Frederick fouled a striker in the penalty area. Igor Sergiychuck went right up the middle fooling the diving Stefan Depner on the PK.

With the pressure now on, the Timber got their offence rolling. The Burger King Man of the Match Gabriel Price scored twice in five minutes on very similar crosses, one from the right foot of Poulsen, and one from the left boot of Billy Pilkington. Price was all over the pitch creating numerous chances for the Timber.

The goal of the night came from some sweet passing in the midfield between NET veteran Graham Ross, playing in his 23rd season, and the 21-year-old Price. Joe Binns eventually beat the diving keeper on a feed from Ross. Poulsen added his second of the night on a late breakaway feed from Ross. The Timber are 7-0-1, while Tirecraft is 3-4-1.

Okanagan Geothermal Ltd (OKG) stuffed Turn-Key Controls 4-0 in another all-Vernon tilt at MacDonald Park.

Fabrice Fanfani went bottom corner from the top of the 18 after beating a couple of defenders, to open the OKG attack.

Albert Goldnick converted a breakaway feed from Isaiah Wenger before Wenger connected on a through ball by Karanmeey Khatra. Wenger caught the ball on his chest before finishing.

Khatra added further insurance with a shot from just outside the 18. OKG improved to 5-3-1, while Turn-Key fell to 1-8.

Auto Quest of stuffed the Outlaws 6-0 in an all-Salmon Arm match at Blackburn Park. Auto Quest is second at 6-3, the Outlaws fifth at 2-6-1.