Tirecraft roll over Geothermal

Peters Tirecraft shocked first-place Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. 4-1 in North Okanagan Soccer League play Wednesday night at MacDonald Park.

OKG carried much of the play and scored the first goal on a ball that ricocheted off a couple of Tirecraft defenders before being pushed past keeper Travis Beck.

Tirecraft was unfazed and answered with a natural hat trick from Kenzal Aarts-Roman, who torched the OKG back line with his speed on the counter attacks.

OKG pushed hard to find the back of the net again, but Tirecraft defended exceptionally well. Brock Reim rounded out the attack by heading home a beautiful cross from Kenzal.

The North Enderby Timber dismantled Auto Quest 4-1 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Brent Poulsen supplied a hat trick, while Tanner Fulljames added a single for the Timber.

Poulsen opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a quick free kick from 25 yards as the keeper set up the wall. Poulsen added a second on a breakaway on a through ball from youngster Xander Sladen.

Minutes later, NET striker Joe Binns collided heads with an Auto Quest defender, opening a large gash to the back of Binns’ head leading to a lengthy delay. The bloody Binns was carted off the field and taken to the hospital in an ambulance for stitches but was recovering nicely.

The Libra Love Boutique Man of the Match Fulljames converted a rocket of a header to put the Timber up 3-0 early in the second half. Evan Frederick beat a couple of defenders down the wing and played a cross into Fulljames who went top corner. Fulljames then sent in Poulsen on a breakaway with a gorgeous through ball. Poulsen took one touch to beat the charging keeper.

Jesse Knight and James Huntington were solid on the back line, limiting Auto Quest to zero chances until the 90th minute. Stefan Depner earned the win.

Turn-Key Controls of Vernon lost 2-1 to the host Salmon Arm Outlaws.

The outlaws struck first on a broken play that ended up ‎with a striker alone in the 18 near the 30th minute.

That tally got Turn-Key motivated and they started to put some plays together, gaining corners and free kicks in the Outlaw zone. Early in the second half, Miles Jespersen sent a free kick off Gregg Doumas’ head to Nathan Tucker for a tap-in on the far post.

The Outlaws pressed in the 80th minute and earned a PK off a hand-ball which they converted past keeper Jordan Vandermeulen, who recorded multiple big saves.