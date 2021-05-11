The Tokyo Olympic torch relay was taken off public roads due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo News via AP)

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay was taken off public roads due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo News via AP)

Tokyo Olympic torch relay pulled off streets as COVID-19 cases rise

The relay is heavily sponsored by Toyota and Coca-Cola and has proceeded despite some calls a year ago to cancel it to save money

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the opening ceremony.

Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said that a ceremony next week without the relay is likely to still take place. This is at least the sixth change to the relay — from rerouting to cancellation — in the last several weeks.

Organizers warned before the relay began that changes and delays were expected in the face of the pandemic.

“It is certain there will be no relay on public streets since we are all trying to reduce going out, and how to do the ceremony without the relay on the streets is still being discussed with the organizers,” Yuzaki said Monday.

The relay began on March 25 in northeastern Japan and is to end on July 23 at the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Tokyo and other areas are in a state of emergency until May 31.

Japan has attributed about 11,000 deaths to COVID-19, but new cases of the virus and its variants are now increasing in Tokyo and the second largest metropolitan area of Osaka.

The relay is heavily sponsored by Toyota and Coca-Cola and has proceeded despite some calls a year ago to cancel it to save money. It involves 10,000 runners crisscrossing Japan with organizers trying to keep crowds off the streets and urging them to maintain social distancing.

International Olympic President Thomas Bach was forced this week to call off a trip to Hiroshima to greet the torch, an embarrassing move with the IOC and local organizers saying the Olympics will be “safe and secure” for fans and athletes.

Yuzaki said the cases were rising at such a rapid pace that it could become an emergency situation unless people curbed their activities.

On Monday, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Hyogo and Okayama prefectures will also take the torch relay off public streets.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusOlympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules
Next story
Kelowna Rockets burned in 10-2 loss to Kamloop Blazers

Just Posted

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)
Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

The Roxy Cafe has extended its patio into its parking spaces in order to keep dining options open during the latest pandemic health restrictions. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Consultation curbs downtown Vernon road closure

Closing ‘Main Street’ may not happen this summer

National Police Week runs May 9-15, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be highlighting some of its great work on its social media platforms to celebrate its relationships with community groups and stakeholders. (Contribtued)
Collaboration crucial in police work: Vernon Mounties

National Police Week is a public awareness campaign encouraging new and strengthened connections

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BC Coroners Service logo, no date, stock photo
Police probe Lake Country man’s sudden death on parkway

Pelmewash Parkway was partially closed yesterday while RCMP, Coroners investigated

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Planning staff want Kelowna council to weigh in earlier on ‘complex’ proposals

Currently, all proposals go through the same process, whether its a carriage home or a 40-storey tower

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

A statement posted at the front doors of Kelowna’s Taco Time, informing customers that the business is closing on May 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Final Taco Tuesday for Kelowna’s Taco Time

After 40 years of tacos, the fast-food restaurant has had its lease terminated and is shuttering its doors for good

Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader

Police say brothers’ argument was over money owed

Cloe Afton Papworth performs before a video camera to make her vocal entry for the First Virtual Shuswap Music Festival, held in April 2021. (R. Papworth photo)
Young Shuswap musicians hit record for virtual festival

Seven Shuswap Music Festival participants to compete at provincial level

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

Most Read