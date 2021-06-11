Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health Director General Nobuhiko Okabe speaks during a press conference after a roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Friday, June 11, 2021. A group of experts participated in a third roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures proposed for audience-related infection control. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all

Fans from abroad already banned from what is shaping up to be a largely made-for-television event

The question of allowing any fans into Tokyo Olympic venues is still being debated with a decision unlikely to be announced before the end of the month.

This would be just a few weeks before the Olympics are to open on July 23. Fans from abroad have already been banned in what is shaping up as a largely made-for-television Olympics.

Tokyo and several prefectures are under a state of emergency until June 20. Infections have slowed recently, but the spread of variants is still a concern that could put pressure on already stressed medical facilities.

Dr. Nobuhiko Okabe, director general of the Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health, suggested on Friday he would lean toward few fans. He spoke on a panel put together by the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

“Thinking in a different way, I think it’s an option to suggest to people to enjoy the games on TV — like teleworking,” he said. “We could suggest a different way of enjoying the games.”

Okabe said it was not just a matter of fans in the venues, but what they do after leaving — heading to bars or restaurants.

“We don’t want people to move much,” he said. “That’s our wish as we think about anti-virus measures.”

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto originally said she would announce a decision in April about local fans but has repeatedly postponed it.

Ticket sales were to account for $800 million in income for the organizing committee. Much of that will be lost and has to be made up by Japanese government entities.

Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion to run the Olympics, though government audits suggest the figure is much higher. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

The Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee derives almost 75% of its income from selling broadcast rights, which drives the games and the urgency to hold it during a pandemic.

Japan’s JiJi Press reported Friday, without citing sources, that Dr. Shigeru Omi would issue a report next week that warns about the risks of having fans. He is a former World Health Organization regional director and a head of a government task force on the virus.

Speaking in a parliamentary session last week, he said “it is crucial that we must not let the Olympics trigger a flow of people.”

Hashimoto warned there could be penalties for anyone who breaks strict rules around the Tokyo Games. She did not say what they would be and said this was still under discussion.

The protocol for anyone entering Japan for the Olympics requires frequent testing, limited movement, and monitoring by GPS on smartphones.

This includes everyone from athletes to journalists to staff and other officials working the games.

About 11,000 athletes will attend the Olympics with 4,400 for the Paralympics. Tens of thousands of others will also enter Japan for both events. Organizers say the total figure for both events — athletes included — is about 93,000.

Organizers say that’s about half of the original total expected of 180,000.

“In order to get the citizens of Japan to feel secure there are rigid rules that we need to lay out or else,” Hashimoto said. “We’d like to avoid having to penalize people but we do need to take thorough measures.”

—Stephen Wade, The Associated Press

RELATED: Physician warns Tokyo Olympics could spread variants

Olympics

Previous story
Kelowna runner goes for the gold at the Olympics, 17 years after her first try
Next story
Lamar Odom prepares to fight Aaron Carter, but first he fought PTSD

Just Posted

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is launching an online survey for residents of Electoral Areas B, D and F in regards to housing issues. (Black Press Files)
Housing survey launched for select Columbia Shuswap Regional District electoral areas

Survey asks questions about affordability, accountability and accessibility

Three women — Meagan Louis, Carol Laboucan and one who asked to remain anonymous — stood at the top of the Kelowna Law Courts’ steps on June 10, condemning Curtis Sagmoen and violence against women. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: 3 women protest Curtis Sagmoen during Kelowna court appearance

‘We are here to stand for all the missing and murdered’

Cadets take part in a colour party during the Okanagan Military Tattoo, an all-around variety show with performances scheduled for July 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale now.
Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled for second straight year

Ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and large gatherings have organizers looking ahead to 2022

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Salmon Arm police are investigating an overnight crime spree that occurred in Blind Bay overnight on June 9/10. (File photo)
Reported vehicle theft part of overnight crime spree in the Shuswap

RCMP believe suspects in stolen vehicle used bank cards taken from other vehicles

Renee Merrifield, BC Liberal Party MLA for Kelowna-Mission. (Contributed)
Kelowna-Mission MLA brings petition to B.C Legislature to nix mask mandate in schools

Renee Merrifield brought up the matter on behalf of an organization of 4,500 parents across B.C.

Fire consumed a condo development project under construction at 208th Street and 80th Avenue Monday night, April 19. Many spectators shared their images. (Daniel Gerstner/Instagram: @gerstner/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Creek impacted by ‘millions of litres’ of chlorinated water used to fight B.C. condo fire

Local watershed group concerned about harm to creek and wants better protocols in place

Students have gym class outside Begbie View Elementary last year during a sunny fall day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID forces 2 school classes in Revelstoke to self-isolate

For almost two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases

Jeff Corntassel
B.C. scholar says restoring Indigenous place names a step toward reconciliation

University of Victoria’s Jeff Corntassel says it’s a statement of ‘we’re still here’

The salaries and expenses for Summerland’s municipal council came to more than 136,000 in 2020, according to the Statement of Financial Information. (YouTube photo)
Summerland council cost over $136,000 in 2020

Wages and expenses outlined in 2020 Statement of Financial Information

United Nurses of Alberta is slamming Health Minister Tyler Shandro for suggesting staff vacations are causing emergency room problems. (Black Press Media files)
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Burnout prevalent among 68 per cent of doctors – likely a reflection of issue globally, says researcher

The rebate, announced by ICBC on Friday, June 11, 2021, is approximately 11 per cent of the premium customers paid for coverage during this six-month period. (Pixabay photo)
2nd ICBC rebate set for mid-July, averaging $120 per policy

Most drivers who had an active auto insurance policy from October 2020 to March 2021 will be eligible

Most Read