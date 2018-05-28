Kelowna United keeper Mason Nabozniak challenges Ronan Bedard of Vernon United in Thompson Okanagan U15 Boys Rep Soccer League action Sunday at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Tolko U15s roll over Kelowna

Hold down first in Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League

Vernon Tolko United dispatched Kelowna United Yellow 4-2 in Thompson Okanagan Under 15 Boys Rep Soccer League play Sunday afternoon at MacDonald Park.

Vernon strengthened their first-place table at 5-1-1 with two away games remaining until the playoffs. Kelowna dipped to 3-3-2.

Kelowna opened the offence in the 10th minute with Vernon equalizing when Tanner Lapp passed a ball from the left side of the goal to Cole Grevatt, who tapped it to Owen Davis, who hammered it home.

Ethan Greenan then crossed a ball to Grevatt, who connected to make it 2-1 Tolko. The Vernon offence kept up the pressure and struck two crossbars just before the half.

Kelowna levelled the score before a goalkeeper’s error of playing too far out of his net allowed Davis to find the open net for the winner. Dynamic defence from Josiah Falk, Mark Hesketh and Hakan Akkurt kept the charging Kelowna boys from tying things. Ashton Komaryk converted a Greenan cross for insurance with five minutes to play.

Tolko U14 iced the Kelowna U13 Heat 9-0 Sunday with Justin Rucheinsky securing his first shutout of the regular season fronted by Liam Collins and Rogan Campbell on defence.

Vernon set the pace from the onset. Alex Kazimer sent a cross to the box to Marcus Ehro for the shot and Owen Challen finished the rebound to put Vernon on the sheet first.

Landon Janke, supported by Jonah Strachan, Ronan Hinds and Justin Arsenault, capitalized on a pass from Carter Leahy. Leahy headed an interception to himself and manoeuvred around the defence before finishing.

With a strong push by Zach Loland, Jonathan Fraser-Monroe and Cam Acob in the second half, Nick Noren crossed to Challen who notched his second of the game.

Erho finished a pass from Janke for his first goal as well. Alexander Jones launched a free kick to Janke, who took advantage of the keeper being out of position. Erho sent a lob over the keeper and then finished another cross for a hattie.

Noren was in great position to head the rebound off the crossbar shot from Challen for the final goal.

The Tolko U12 Boys Team Lockwood grounded Kelowna 4-2 and lost 4-3 to the Penticton Pinnacles Sunday in Salmon Arm.

Kelowna struck first at 15 minutes with persistent defending by Alessandro Durfeld and Luka Romero and keen goalkeeping by Lyndon Carleton kept Kelowna in check for the balance of the half. The Vernon boys found themselves in a 2-0 hole early in the final half but a rally, begun by a clinical Tristan Dreidzic goal, opened the floodgates.

A barrage of shots and beautiful passing provided tallies for Carleton, James Lockwood and Malikai Touch while the back line, led by Griffin Trickey, Ford Race and Alex Sewell was rock-solid.

Just 90 minutes later, Team Lockwood spotted the Pinnacles a 2-0 lead at the orange break.

Captain Jessiah Wadsworth revived United and they levelled the score within 10 minutes on goals by Wadsworth and Touch. The teams swapped goals, including the second of the day for Lockwood. The Pinnacles counted a late, ugly goal.

The Tolko U11 Team Blue shut down Penticton 4-0 Sunday.

Jeremy Peterson connected on an early penalty kick, while Anderson Bicknell banged in a rebound for the 2-0 Vernon lead.

Tomasz Ociepa took the ball neatly to the Pinnacle net and crossed to Cale Fraser, who drove the net and made a quick direction change before driving the ball bottom corner. Vernon keeper Brendan Boyd delivered a beautiful long drop kick upfield landing in front of Deklan McDonald, who capitalized.

