Tolko United off to provincials

Vernon Tolko United have qualified for the Provincial Youth Soccer Under 14 Boys B Cup next month in Burnaby.

The Thompson-Okanagan regular-season champions brushed back the Kamloops Blaze 2-1 in the playoff final Sunday at Kings Park in Penticton.

Justin Ruscheinsky and Jonathan Fraser-Monroe shared keeper duties solidly fronted by Rogan Campbell, Liam Collins and Alex Kazimer.

The Vernon boys came out strong from the opening whistle with Zach Loland and Cam Acob holding the midfield. Jonah Strachan, Carter Leahy and Owen Challen brought shot after shot against the Kamloops keeper, while Ronan Hinds and Justin Arsenault supported the onslaught staying strong on the wings.

Kamloops sent a high shot that just curved into the net at 10 minutes. Within three minutes, Alexander Jones recorded the equalizer on a hard shot from midfield. It was a 1-1 tie at the half.

Vernon pressed in the second half with Nick Noren and Landon Janke unleashing multiple shots on net. Cash Anderson and Marcus Erho supported the Vernon attack and three minutes into the second half, Jones converted the winner.

United gave props to Ed Hardy (NOYSA board member) who was on hand to distribute the gold and silver medals for the playdowns.

Alex Kazimer of Vernon Tolko United challenges a Kamloops Blaze opponent in playoff gold-medal match Sunday in Penticton. (Photo Submitted)