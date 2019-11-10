James Porter made 26 saves in his Vernon Vipers debut Saturday, a tough 3-2 loss on the road to the Smoke Eaters in Trail. Porter was picked up by the Vipers earlier in the week from the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets. (Photo by Marissa Baecker - Kelowna Rockets Images)

Trail completes weekend sweep of Vernon Vipers

Hometown Smoke Eaters rally in third period for 3-2 win over Snakes

The Vernon Vipers had a chance to move closer to the third-place Trail Smoke Eaters in the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division over the weekend.

Instead, the gap has widened.

The Smokies completed a doubleheader sweep at home over the visiting Vipers with a 3-2 come-from-behind win Saturday in front of 2,308 fans at the Cominco Arena. Trail took the opener of the twinbill Friday, 5-2.

READ MORE: Vipers drop feisty game to Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

The Smoke Eaters (16-6-2-1) have 35 points, 10 more than the fourth-place Vipers (12-9-1-0), who are one point up on the fifth-place Wenatchee Wild (11-10-1-1).

The Vipers took a 2-1 lead into the third period Saturday but Trail’s Tyler Ghirardosi scored twice in 3:30 seconds, at 7:43 and 11:13, to give the home side the lead.

Cameron MacDonald opened the scoring for Vernon with his seventh of the year at 2:33 of the opening period. The Smoke Eaters tied the game at 18:05 on Philippe Lapointe’s eighth of the season. Lapointe set up both of Ghirardosi’s third-period goals.

Matt Kowalski, with his eighth, gave Vernon the lead with a last-minute goal in the middle frame.

Logan Terness made 34 saves to pick up the win in goal for Trail while James Porter Jr. made 26 stops in his Vipers debut. The 19-year-old Bonners Ferry, Idaho native was picked up by Vernon earlier in the week from the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets.

“James will come in and help in as a nice tandem with Reilly Herbst,” said Vernon head coach and general manager Jason McKee. “He’s a veteran player with a lot of experience.”

Porter was one of three goalies with the Rockets. He was a seventh-round Kelowna draft pick in the 2014 bantam draft and played 73 games for the Rockets, compiling a record of 30-22-7-2 with a 3.29 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

“We feel there’s an opportunity in Vernon for James to get some games in,” said Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton on kelownarockets.com. “It’s critical right now as he hasn’t had any playing time here, the most important thing for James is to get him playing.”

The move gives the Vipers three goalies as No. 1 starter Max Palaga continues to recover from a lower body injury suffered Oct. 11 in a home game against the Merritt Centennials. McKee said there is no timetable for Palaga’s return, and the team “will have a decision to make” among the goalies when he is ready to rejoin the club.

Vernon is now 4-3-1-0 on its season-long 11-game road trip that has taken them to Powell River, Port Alberni, Nanaimo, Victoria, Duncan, Surrey and Trail. The trip continues Wednesday with a swing up Highway 97 to Prince George and a date with the reigning champion Spruce Kings, a rematch of last season’s Fred Page Cup championship series, which the Spruce Kings swept.

Prince George has won eight straight games against the Vipers, counting regular season and playoffs.

READ MORE: Prince George sweeps Vernon Vipers in BCHL final

Vernon concludes its marathon road trip Friday in Langley and Saturday in Coquitlam. The Vipers’ next home game is Friday, Nov. 22, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on First Responders Night at Kal Tire Place.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vipers drop feisty game to Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

Just Posted

Trail completes weekend sweep of Vernon Vipers

Hometown Smoke Eaters rally in third period for 3-2 win over Snakes

Sparkling spotlight put on Okanagan First Nations

Sparkling Hill unveils Heritage Crystal Tipi

Winter toys on display in Vernon at B.C. Snow Show

The sixth annual B.C. Provincial Snow Show is on at Kal Tire Place until 5 p.m. Saturday

Plans for Lumby arena renovation back on track

RDNO says the project is on budget and construction is expected to begin in spring 2020

Vipers drop feisty game to Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

The Vipers have a chance to get even at tonight’s second game in a row at the Trail Memorial Centre

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Defusing hate: Crows are a ‘respect-worthy’ species

Crows demonstrate joy in ‘skiing,’ grief at death, have good minds for accomplishing tasks

Ritchie Hall was student residence in Summerland

Building destroyed by fire in 1941

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC warns drivers to use caution at times of poor visibility

‘You’re sitting on a jewel, Revelstoke’: Wilderness society proposes new park

The 8,408 hectare proposal of the Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness is north of Revelstoke

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Most Read