Two more finals reached by Coldstream swimmer at Parapan Am Games

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, has reached four of five finals thus far in Lima, Peru

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw reached two more finals for Canada in swimming at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Brayshaw has reached four finals in five events. (Photo submitted)

Chalk up two more finals and three-more top-1o finishes for Coldstream swimmer Jacob Brayshaw at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Brayshaw, 16, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, made the finals in the 50- and 100-metre backstroke. He was sixth in the 100-back in a time of four minutes 25.19 seconds, and Brayshaw was eighth in the 50-back in 2:04.87.

Brayshaw, who enters Grade 12 next week at W.L. Seaton Secondary, was ninth in the 50-metre breaststroke in 2:04.16. He has reached four finals in five events.

The Games wrap up Sunday with Brayshaw slated to compete in one more event.

