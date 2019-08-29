Two more finals reached by Coldstream swimmer at Parapan Am Games

Chalk up two more finals and three-more top-1o finishes for Coldstream swimmer Jacob Brayshaw at the Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Brayshaw, 16, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, made the finals in the 50- and 100-metre backstroke. He was sixth in the 100-back in a time of four minutes 25.19 seconds, and Brayshaw was eighth in the 50-back in 2:04.87.
Brayshaw, who enters Grade 12 next week at W.L. Seaton Secondary, was ninth in the 50-metre breaststroke in 2:04.16. He has reached four finals in five events.
The Games wrap up Sunday with Brayshaw slated to compete in one more event.
