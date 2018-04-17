U15s brush off Kelowna 4-1

Vernon forward Deklen McDonald unleashes a shot on the Shuswap net in Under 11 Boys Rep soccer play Sunday. (Stan Livingston Photo)

Vernon Tolko United opened the Thompson Okanagan U15 Boys Rep Soccer League season by grounding Kelowna United 4-1 Sunday at MacDonald Park.

Owen Davis pocketed four goals to spark a powerful forward unit with multiple attempts coming from Tanner Lapp, Ethan Greenan and Ashton Komaryk.

Vernon enjoyed an amazing first half with dynamic defence from Cole Ogasawara, Josiah Falk, Hakkan Akkurt and Mark Heskett. A strong performance was turned in by keeper Gage Stoll.

The Tolko United u14 Boys brushed back visiting Kelowna United Yellow 3-0 Sunday.

The boys played with solid possession for the majority of the game. Scoreless after the first half,Vernon came out with a renewed energy after the break. Owen Challen finished a pass from Nick Noren to put Vernon on the sheet early in the half.

Alexander Jones followed by launching a 35-yard howitzer right over the goalie’s fingertips. Noren buried a rebound with great support from the hard-working midfield. Vernon held a charging Kelowna down for the last 10 minutes to maintain the shutout for Jonathan Fraser-Monroe.

The United U13s started the regular season by drawing 2-2 with the Shuswap Selects Sunday at MacDonald Park.

The first half of play showed Vernon’s strength as they took possession of the ball quickly with on-point passes.

Quick feet from Ethan Anderson, Matthew Acob and Rowan Calder, and several shots at net from Hayden Murphy, Hunter Schindel, Jerome Winter, Chase Cederholm, Kailen Russell and Ethan Anderson. Salmon Arm however, countered well for the first strike.

United responded by running the ball up field where they levelled the score off a cross from Kailen Russell to Jonus McMeekin, who nicely finished.

The second half brought much of the same determination from both teams. With the help from Henry Routley and Gavin Ingbrigtson, the back line was strong and kept the ball out of Vernon’s end which allowed Winter to bury a lob shot.

Salmon Arm applied heavy pressure and Vernon goalie Dillon Rinkel was forced to make back-to-back saves before the Selects equalized on a penalty shot.

Skies cleared just in time for the start of first league games for Vernon United White U11.

United gave up some early goals before replying with five and eventually falling 7-5 to Kamloops Blaze in Game 1.

Jake Earle (4) and David Kitzman supplied the goals, while clutch assists came from Coby Therrien, Jarek Livingston, Deklen McDonald and Keltyn McAreavy

Brayden Fernley’s shot was coolly deflected by the Kamloops keeper. Brendan Boyd was fantastic in the United net, logging a dozen saves.

Liam Mallow and Therrien flashed speed which hotly pressured the Kamloops defenders. Jeremy Peterson showed his value on offence and Carter Gislason was solid on defence.

United persisted with teamwork and determination into their second game which they lost 4-3 to the Shuswap.

Captain Cole Connor provided pre-game leadership and McDonald responded by out-maneuvering Shuswap with some highly skilled foot work. Marcus Barrajon stepped up to play keeper, thwarting many attacks and matching his teammate Boyd in technique and agility.

A series of quick passes from McAreavy to Earle to Petersen accounted for the first snipe. Kitzman converted a feed from Therrien before Earle connected from Therrien for the last two goals.