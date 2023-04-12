UBC, Alberta to meet in Vernon exhibition football game

Organizers of the Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl CIS U-Sports football game in Coldstream have a hit on their hands.
And a new participant for 2023.
More than 2,000 showed up at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP) in August 2022 for the first Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl and watched the UBC Thunderbirds defeat the Calgary Dinos in the first Canadian university football exhibition game played in the North Okanagan.
The T-Birds will be back to defend their Kalamalka Bowl title on Wednesday, Aug. 23, when they will take on the University of Alberta Golden Bears from Edmonton at GVAP.
“UBC is excited to return to Vernon in 2023 and again compete in the Kalamalka Bowl,” said Thunderbirds head coach Blake Nill. “This showcase of university athletics will provide growth in our sport, and exemplify the relevance that sport, specifically football, can have.”
UBC defeated Calgary 28-10.
The Bears will come to the game with former Vernon Panthers running back Joe Murphy in tow. Murphy signed with Alberta for the 2023 seasons.
“The University of Alberta football Program is very excited about to the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Kalamalka Bowl,”said Bears head coach Chris Morris. “The game gives us the opportunity to compete against one of the top teams in the nation and give the Vernon community a first-hand look at Canada West Football.
“The inaugural Kal Tire Kalamalka Bowl was a huge success and our team was inspired by the response from the community,” said Ryan Paulson from Kal Tire. “The feedback we received from many who were involved or attended the game helped us realize that this is exactly the type of annual event we need here in Vernon.
“We’re thrilled to come on board as the title sponsor for the next three years to build on the success from year one and ensure we can keep bringing this fun event back for the great people in the North Okanagan.”
The Kalamalka Bowl Society is currently soliciting sponsorship opportunities to support this event.
Tickets for the exhibition game will go on sale June 1 through the Kal Bowl website.
Ssee https://kalbowl.com/ for more information on the event and sponsorship.
