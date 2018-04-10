United bounce Blaze 4-1

In Thompson Okanagan Rep soccer

The Tolko Vernon United opened the Thompson Okanagan U14 B Boys Rep Soccer League season Sunday in Kamloops with a 4-1 win over the Blaze.

With Justin Ruschiensky in net, United held possession for the majority of the game. United persisted with numerous shots on net.

Halfway through the first half, Alexander Jones sent a long ball to the box and Owen Challen tucked it past the keeper to jumpstart the offence. Landon Janke assisted Cash Anderson on the second goal.

Kamloops responded but just before the first-half whistle, Jones sent another pass to Challen who finished nicely again. Vernon’s midfield was marvellous, holding the Blaze to very few openings.

Jones took the ball up the middle to the 18 and coverted for more insurance in the final half. The United U13 Girls Tolko Strikers started their season with a 2-0 loss to the UBCO Jr. Heat Sunday morning on the turf at Mission Fields in Kelowna.

United came out flat in the first 10 minutes and it resulted in two quick goals. After settling down, the Strikers held their own and competed well with the Heat. “It was a big learning curve for the girls,” said Strikers’coach Rolf Hirschkorn. “First time on a full-sized field showed the coaches things we need to work on.”

However, the U13 coaches remained optimistic with the result as they denied the Heat any goals after the slow start. “We competed with them, so we will hit the training field and go from there,” added assistant coach Colin Clarke.

Jesse Mitchell was awarded the player of the match belt after the game for her outstanding work on defence and in net. The Strikers meet Kamloops Green Sunday, 1 p.m., at MacDonald Park.

Previous story
Maroons maul Bombers

Just Posted

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Okanagan Valley receives $1.45 million for floodplain mapping

LiDAR aerial imaging technology to help map valley landscape

Vernon opioid crisis numbers rising

Statistics show alarming increase in overdose related deaths

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

Former Rocket pitches charity tournament

KGH Foundation announces HOMEBASE, a first-ever Gorges-Comeau charity slo-pitch tournament for JoeAnna’s House

Vernon Job Fair attracts record number of employers and job seekers

Vegpro, Peace River Hydro Partners prove big attractions for local job seekers

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Peppa Pig performs for Okanagan kids

International children’s show hit Peppa Pig visits the Vernon Performing Arts Centre April 19

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Most Read