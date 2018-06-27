Thomas Nice carries the ball for Vernon Tolko United Team Nice in U12 boys Rep soccer action against Kelowna United Sunday in Kamloops. (Photo Submitted)

United U12s finish with flourish

Pair of Rep soccer victories in Kamloops

The Tolko Vernon United U12 Boys Team Nice finished the Rep soccer season by stopping Kelowna United 2-0 and grounding Penticton Pinnacles 9-2 Sunday in Kamloops.

Team Nice went ahead of Kelowna when Jeffrey Curtis sent a beauty cross into the box for a deft finish from Malakai Touch. Vernon kept pressing and was rewarded when right fullback James Lockwood dribbled the ball into the Kelowna final third and launched a missile into the back of the net.

Lyndon Carelton registered the clean sheet, getting dynamite defence from Alessandro Durfield, Ethan Nickoli and Luka Romero. The Burger King Man of the match went to Touch for his wicked dribbling skills and clinical game-winning finish.

In Game 2, Rylan Nadurak recorded three top-class goals with his left foot and Touch rang up three sensational goals.

Thomas Nice, on loan from Team Lockwood, pocketed two goals on quick counterattacks and breakaways. Nice’s speed shocked the Pinnacles’ back line and his quick finish punished the keeper.

With the game all but over, Durfield subbed into the striker position and managed to add another goal deep into stoppage time. Durfield’s first goal of the season earned him the Red Robin Man of the Match honours.

Griffin Trickey was outstanding all weekend and contributed to most of the Vernon goals.

“Trickey’s ability to play into space and frustrate the opposing team’s attacks were critical elements in both of Vernon’s wins,” said head coach Jeff Nice. “The 2018 season was a huge success for the U12 boys and I’m very proud of how well the team has developed. We have a solid mix of attacking minded players as well as defensive minded players. The balance has led to many wins and exciting games. I look forward to the season next year.”

Previous story
Defending champion Germany eliminated from World Cup

Just Posted

Gateway’s Okanagan casino workers to strike

Workers in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton will walk off the job on Friday

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Armstrong Rotary Club dissolves

Dwindling, aging membership, no new incoming members cited as reasons

Vernon photoshoot goes viral

You never know when a photo will catch the imagination of the viewer.

UPDATED: Lovsin lasts 14 rounds in golfathon

Raises $3,000 for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season

Drive flees scene after striking Okanagan woman pushing stroller

The woman had two children in the stroller when she was hit on June 26, according to RCMP.

B.C.-born soldier believed drowned in Ottawa River

Quebec Hyrdo lowering water level to assist in underwater search

COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

One-armed reporter takes up boxing

Crown wraps up case against alleged murderer of Blind Bay man

The Crown has closed its case against an alleged murderer accused in… Continue reading

School’s out! 5 ways to celebrate summer vacation with the kids

Kelowna - Need something to do with the family this summer? We have some suggestions

Museum exhibit highlights impact of sports after 9-11

;’Comeback Season: Sports After 9-11’ explores how sports helped unite the country

Tea on tap at Coldstream’s Mackie Lake House

Tea is served Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets through the Ticket Seller

United U12s finish with flourish

Pair of Rep soccer victories in Kamloops

Most Read