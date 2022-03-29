Vancouver Canucks offer B.C. man free tickets after refund debacle

The team reached out to Ben Orritt on Monday after he was denied a ticketing refund in January

The Vancouver Canucks have offered a West Kelowna man four free tickets to an April 9 game against the San Jose Sharks after an independent ticketing company denied him an almost $700 refund in January. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A West Kelowna man will live out a childhood dream this April thanks to the Vancouver Canucks.

The team has offered Ben Orritt free tickets to an upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena after the man was denied an almost $700 refund from an independent ticketing company in January.

Orritt will take his daughter and son to the April 9 game, as well as his son’s girlfriend. All four individuals have never been to a Canucks game.

West Kelowna resident Ben Orritt was unable to attend his first-ever Vancouver Canucks game because of COVID-19 ticket cancellations in January. (Photo courtesy of Ben Orritt)

The Canucks reached out the Orritt on Monday, March 28, in response to an article published by Black Press Media two days earlier, where it was revealed that the man was denied an almost $700 refund after imposed capacity restrictions at Rogers Arena supposedly “cancelled” his tickets for a Jan. 23 game.

Team staff allegedly sent a “mistake” email to Orritt, saying his tickets did not make the capacity cut when in actuality, they did.

An independent resale company would then deny Orritt a refund on the four tickets claiming a “no-refund policy.”

The father of two would go on to miss the Jan. 23, game altogether.

Orritt hasn’t heard from either the Canucks or the ticketing company since February until this week.

