Vernon Vipers forward Brock Krulicki gets tangled up with a Penticton Vees player in a 5-3 loss Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Lisa Mazurek photo)

Vees captain lifts Penticton over Vernon Vipers 5-3

Frank Djurasevic led his team with a goal and three points in preseason action

The Vernon Vipers fell to the Penticton Vees 5-3 at Kal Tire Place in preseason B.C. Hockey League action Friday night.

Vees Captain Frank Djurasevic led the way with a goal and three points on the night. Billy Norcross, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Ben Brunette and Dovar Tinling rounded out the Vees scoring.

Han Levy made his Vees debut in net, stopping 22 of 25 shots he faced.

Goals for the Vipers came from Isaac Tremblay, Reagan Milburn, and Luke Lavery. Roan Clarke took the L in net stopping 35 of 39 shots.

A week ago, the Vipers and Vees played a low-scoring game, combining for just two regulation goals. Fast forward to Friday and the teams combined for four goals in the first period alone.

Norcross opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the game. Towards the end of the first period, Tremblay and Milburn scored minutes apart to put the home team up 2-1. The lead wouldn’t last long as Nieuwendyk scored with seven seconds remaining in the period to tie things up at 2-2 heading into the second.

Despite being out-shot 21-4 in the second period the Vipers jumped out to a 3-2 lead thanks to a powerplay goal from Lavery in the final minute of the frame.

The Vees weren’t fazed by the late goal, as they scored three unanswered goals of their own in the third period.

The Vees play their final preseason game tonight (Sept. 17) against the Chilliwack Chiefs. The Vipers won’t play until their season opener against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday, Sept. 23.

