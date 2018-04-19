Destiny Gosnach of the Enderby Storm pitches against Kelowna Elite in District 9 U14 girls fastball playdowns in 2017. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Velocity run over Storm

Pee Wee girls fastball action in Vernon

Vernon UniFirst Velocity grounded the Enderby Storm 12-5 in Pee Wee girls fastball play Tuesday night at Grahame Park.

Rachel Snobelen struck out four batters while not allowing a run in two innings on the mound. Newcomers Kiye-Laiye Cuthbert and Brooklyn Wright surprised themselves by going 2-for-2, while shortstop Jasmine Horton went 2-for-2 with three RBI.

Catcher Lily Roberts was stellar defensively, throwing out two runners at third while going 3-for-3 at the plate.

“It was everything to be expected in the first game of the year,” said Velocity coach Chris Topping. “The team was a little nervous to start but later settled into their roles and realized that they are a force to be reckoned with this year.”

Meanwhile, Kelowna stopped Vernon MQN Architects Velocity 10-2 in Squirt girls softball action Wednesday night at Grahame Park.

Pitchers McKayla Bonneau and Haylee Fleck combined for a six-strikeout performance over four innings of work.

Shortstop Kiera Horton picked off a hard-hit ball and touched second base to end the third inning, stranding two runners.

Left fielder Olivia Lahey got things started in the fourth inning with a single to bring in Vernon’s only runs.

Catcher McKayla Bonneau caught a high pop ball for the third out of the third inning wowing the spectators.

Said coach Topping: “I did not know what to expect in the first game of the year. There were many positives to take away from the game and I’m very fortunate to coach such a great bunch of kids.”

