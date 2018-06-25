Jake Pelletier and the Vernon Source For Sports Tigers will meet the South Okanagan Flames in first-round Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff action Thursday, July 5 at Kal Tire Place. (Morning Star File)

Venom slither past Tigers

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs set

The Vernon Source For Sports Tigers had their undefeated regular season thrown out the window Saturday night in Kamloops.

The Tigers will still finish first in the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League despite the 10-8 loss. They open the best-of-five semifinal playoff series Thursday, July 5 (Kal Tire Place) against the last-place South Okanagan Flames.

All the Tigers are waiting for now is to see if veteran Jordy Barr can hold on to the points derby title. Barr rang up 3+1 Saturday to end up with 35 goals and 52 points.

Jake Mcleod of the Flames has 22 goals and 43 points going into tonight’s final regular-season tilt in Kamloops against the second-place Venom.

Vernon captain Jake Pelletier scored once at Memorial Arena and is second in league scoring with 23 snipes and 45 points.

The 9-1-2 Tigers got 1+2 from Conor Webb and other goals from Kaden Doughty, Caden Colmorgen and Reed Cashato (shorthanded). Brett Olsen pocketed three assists. The Tigers welcomed back veteran Thomas Landels from nine games on Injured Reserve.

“We had a short bench; we were missing eight guys,” said Tigers GM Duane Barr. “We had four at grad and two (Mason Salway and Nick Mann) serving suspensions and two on IR. Kyle McIntosh played well in net and will maintain his league-leading save percentage.”

Kordell Primus counted 2+2 for the Venom (8-2-1), who will finish one point back of Vernon with a victory tonight. Anthony Matusiak earned 2+4, while Colton Boomer and Midget call-up Nolan Virgo each collected 2+2.

Captain Tylor Seabrooke and Derek Rockvam added singles for Kamloops, who held period leads of 4-3 and 8-6. The Venom will take on the Armstrong Shamrocks in first-round playoff action.

Eric Reid of the Tigers was assessed a match penalty for backchecking and faces a suspension.

Previous story
Vipers go in NHL draft

Just Posted

Kin Beach closed until further notice

Vernon’s Kin Beach is temporarily closed until crews can remove debris

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Power outage limits rural Enderby water

Customers on Mabel Lake water utility on a mandatory reduction of water use

Enderby couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Sara Manitoski died while on school camping trip

Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

The federal government says recent adoptions have followed the process and are consistent with Japanese law

Venom slither past Tigers

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs set

Education is prescription for grad’s career fulfilment

Lonie Reimer knew she wanted to be a Health Care Assistant at a young age

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

Former Penticton Indian Band administrator files civil lawsuit

Civil lawsuit launched against the Penticton Indian Band for wrongful dismissal

Most Read