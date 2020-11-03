Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1 OCT. 26

Volley Llamas 3-3

Big Spank 3-6

Show Us Your Tips 1-2

Always Get It Up 2-7

Just the Tip 3-5

MONDAY GROUP 2 OCT. 26

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 2-5

The Blockheads 1-2

Alexander’s 2-3

Brace Yourself 3-6

TUESDAY REC CO-ED OCT. 27

(TEAM, WON/4-TOTAL)

Don’t Hit That 1-7

I’d Hit That 2-6

Sponsored by CERB 2-3

Net Worth 3-8

Bumpin Uglies 2-5

Bump Set Maybe 4-11

Rally Cats 0-3

Hard Bump Life 2-5

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S OCT. 28

(Team, WON, TOTAL)

Misfits 4-8

Shoot Set 3-9

Net Assets 1-3

Hurricanes 0-4

Brown’s Transport 2-4

On Your Knees 3-9

Going Pro 1-6

Served Hot 2-5

Busy Volleys 2-11

Rockem Sockem 1-1

I Like Big Bumps 7-8

Ballz Deep 2-10

Serves Up 0-7

6 Pack 4-9

Free Ballin 0-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC OCT. 29

(TEAM, WON/4, TOTAL)

Westside Girls 2-5

Girls Night Out 4-11

Pink Ladies 0-2

Jet Set 2-6

Setsy and We Know It 1-6

The Spares 4-10

Drillers 0-0

Killer Queens 3-8

Total Girls 3-9

Set For Life 0-4

Superset 4-9

Just The Tip 1-2



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volleyball