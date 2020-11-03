Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.
Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY GROUP 1 OCT. 26
Volley Llamas 3-3
Big Spank 3-6
Show Us Your Tips 1-2
Always Get It Up 2-7
Just the Tip 3-5
MONDAY GROUP 2 OCT. 26
Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 2-5
The Blockheads 1-2
Alexander’s 2-3
Brace Yourself 3-6
TUESDAY REC CO-ED OCT. 27
(TEAM, WON/4-TOTAL)
Don’t Hit That 1-7
I’d Hit That 2-6
Sponsored by CERB 2-3
Net Worth 3-8
Bumpin Uglies 2-5
Bump Set Maybe 4-11
Rally Cats 0-3
Hard Bump Life 2-5
WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S OCT. 28
(Team, WON, TOTAL)
Misfits 4-8
Shoot Set 3-9
Net Assets 1-3
Hurricanes 0-4
Brown’s Transport 2-4
On Your Knees 3-9
Going Pro 1-6
Served Hot 2-5
Busy Volleys 2-11
Rockem Sockem 1-1
I Like Big Bumps 7-8
Ballz Deep 2-10
Serves Up 0-7
6 Pack 4-9
Free Ballin 0-1
THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC OCT. 29
(TEAM, WON/4, TOTAL)
Westside Girls 2-5
Girls Night Out 4-11
Pink Ladies 0-2
Jet Set 2-6
Setsy and We Know It 1-6
The Spares 4-10
Drillers 0-0
Killer Queens 3-8
Total Girls 3-9
Set For Life 0-4
Superset 4-9
Just The Tip 1-2
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.