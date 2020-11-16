Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.

Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 9

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Big Spank 3-13

Just the Tip 4-12

Always Get It Up 3-11

Volley Llamas 1-8

Show Us Your Tips 1-3

MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 9

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Brace Yourself 3-12

Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 3-9

Alexander’s 1-8

The Blockheads 1-3

TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 10

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Bump, Set, Maybe 1-16

Net Worth 3-15

Don’t Hit That 3-13

I’d Hit That 3-9

Sponsored by CERB 3-7

Rally Cats 1-7

Bumpin Uglies 1-7

Hard Bump Life 1-6

WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 4

(Team, WON/4, POINTS)

Busy Volleys 4-15

Ballz Deep 4-14

6 Pack 4-13

I Like Big Bumps 3-11

Misfits 3-11

On Your Knees 2-11

Shoot Set 2-11

Going Pro 2-8

Serves Up 1-8

Served Hot 2-7

Brown’s Transport 2-6

Hurricanes 2-6

Net Assets 1-4

Free Ballin 0-1

Rockem Sockem 0-1

THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 12

(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)

Girls Night Out 3-18

The Spares 4-17

Superset 3-16

Setsy and We Know It 4-11

Total Girls 1-11

Jet Set 1-10

Westside Girls 4-9

Set For Life 2-9

Killer Queens 0-9

Just The Tip 2-4

Pink Ladies 0-3

Drillers 0-3



