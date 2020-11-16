Vernon adult volleyball league action continues

Greater Vernon Recreation Services’ fall volleyball leagues have commenced play.
Leagues run Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY GROUP 1 NOV. 9
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Big Spank 3-13
Just the Tip 4-12
Always Get It Up 3-11
Volley Llamas 1-8
Show Us Your Tips 1-3
MONDAY GROUP 2 NOV. 9
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Brace Yourself 3-12
Tony Danza’s Meat Locker 3-9
Alexander’s 1-8
The Blockheads 1-3
TUESDAY REC CO-ED Nov. 10
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Bump, Set, Maybe 1-16
Net Worth 3-15
Don’t Hit That 3-13
I’d Hit That 3-9
Sponsored by CERB 3-7
Rally Cats 1-7
Bumpin Uglies 1-7
Hard Bump Life 1-6
WEDNESDAY WOMEN’S NOV. 4
(Team, WON/4, POINTS)
Busy Volleys 4-15
Ballz Deep 4-14
6 Pack 4-13
I Like Big Bumps 3-11
Misfits 3-11
On Your Knees 2-11
Shoot Set 2-11
Going Pro 2-8
Serves Up 1-8
Served Hot 2-7
Brown’s Transport 2-6
Hurricanes 2-6
Net Assets 1-4
Free Ballin 0-1
Rockem Sockem 0-1
THURSDAY WOMEN’S REC NOV. 12
(TEAM, WON/4, POINTS)
Girls Night Out 3-18
The Spares 4-17
Superset 3-16
Setsy and We Know It 4-11
Total Girls 1-11
Jet Set 1-10
Westside Girls 4-9
Set For Life 2-9
Killer Queens 0-9
Just The Tip 2-4
Pink Ladies 0-3
Drillers 0-3
