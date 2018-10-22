Vernon Atom teams bag bronze

Jack Saxton of the Vernon H&L Glass Jr. Vipers snipes one past goalie Nolan Campbell of the North Shore Winter Club during the Fall Harvest Classic Atom Development Hockey Tournament Saturday at Kal Tire Place North. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Atom Rep developmental teams both bagged bronze medals in the Fall Harvest Classic Atom Development Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

The Tier 1 H&L Glass Jr. Vipers iced the Chilliwack Jr. Bruins 5-3 Sunday morning for third place in the six-team affair.

The Vipers lost 3-0 to Williams Lake in semifinal action with Calder Barry named Vernon’s game MVP.

Earlier, the Vipers ambushed North Shore Winter Club Winterhawks 12-1 and grounded Chilliwack 7-3.

Ollie Reid led the Viper attack with nine goal and 17 points and two MVP awards in the tourney, followed by Alex Houle with 7+4, Jack Saxton with 2+6 and Mathis Paull with three goals. Singles went to Moah Frick and Luc Vandervelde. Max Reed posted three helpers, while Colton Sitter had two assists.

“The kids are learning valuable lessons on playing a full game,” said Vernon head coach Ryan Reid. “We’ve got lots of talent, but the players need to be more conscious of their own assignments. I’m happy that they didn’t stop competing. A kid who often gets overlooked is d-man Max Reed. Without his decision-making back there, we wouldn’t be half the team we are. He consistently starts our offence with great outlet passes.”

Shanahan Gare converted in a shootout as the Vernon Valley Wood Jr. Vipers iced Hollyburn Winter Club Huskies of Vancouver 6-5 for third place in the Tier 2 Atom tourney.

Kyle Gillick and Jace Nemirsky each rang up deuces, while Hudson Podollan added a single for the Valley Wood crew, coached by former NHLer Jason Podollan.

Earlier, the Jr. Vipers lost 11-1 to the Aldergrove Bruins before bouncing the Port Moody Panthers 5-2 and shelling the Chilliwack Jr. Bruins 14-0.

Matthew Vranesic scored Vernon’s goal against Aldergrove, while Vranesic, Aaron Teichroeb, Gare, Podollan and Tylen Lewis garnered goals versus Port Moody.

Ryan Frick exploded with four goals in the win over Chilliwack with Max Power, Nemirsky and Gare each netting two apiece and singles going to Lewis, Gillick, Podollan and Kalin Frick. Podollan drew three assists.

Lewis was chosen a game MVP award twice with Power and Cameron Matile each earning one.

In Bantam AA play, the North Zone Kings tied the North Central Blazers 2-2 Sunday in Kamloops after falling 6-5 to the Blazers Saturday night at Enderby Arena.

Decker Mujcin connected with 1:42 remaining as the Blazers came from behind for the win. Deagan McMillan (2), Derek Teare (2) and Devin Jameson handled the Kings’ offence in front of Kristi Vassberg. Layton Feist and Matthew Johnston each produced two helpers.

McMillan and Austin Roest scored in support of Mandi Feist in the Sunday draw at Valleyview Arena.

The Collard Financial Vipers stopped the Merritt Centennials 7-3 in Pee Wee Tier 3 action Saturday afternoon at Priest Valley Arena.

The Vipers, who are coached by Braden Robertson, Garth Gartner and Chad Pounder, managed to remain focused and stay disciplined in a penalty-filled game.

The Vipers outshot Merritt 42-25 with Kohen Molde earning the win. Vernon went 2-for-8 on the power play with Logan Andrew getting both tallies.

Tage Nanji, Sam Levesque, Oliver Murray and Kai Maleniza contributed singles. Mark Johnson rang up 2 assists and single helpers came from Maddy Fick, Dylan Teichroeb and Lyndon Carleton.

The Vipers now sit at 3-0 in league play going into their home tourney this weekend at Kal Tire Place North. Vernon opens Friday, 3:30 p.m. against the Castlegar Rebels. The Vipers take on Port Coquitlam (10:30 a.m.) and battle Prince George (3 p.m.) in Saturday games at Kal Tire North.

The Vipers carry sponsorship from Imagine Pools and Waterscapes, Rellish Transport Services and The Tile Guy.

In Bantam Tier 3 play, the Geotech Drilling Vipers went 0-1-3 in the Quesnel Invitational with Jonathan Reynolds and Reilly Beer each getting 2+2 in the round-robin.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Broncos won both of their North Okanagan Pee Wee Super League games last weekend, improving to 3-0-1.

The Broncos bounced the host Lumby Stars 6-4 Saturday at Pat Duke Memorial Arena with Ashton Rysen supplying the winner midway through the third period.

The Broncos dusted off Butcher Boys 6-3 Sunday at PV Arena. Fairfield coach Matt Rysen said he was very pleased with the high energy levels and hustle of his team.

