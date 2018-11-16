Vernon Baseball hosts AGM

Meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Ellison Salon at the Prestige Inn

Vernon Baseball Association holds its annual general meeting Monday.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel in the Ellison Salon.

All members are invited to attend. All 2017-18 season registrants are entitled to one vote per family, but you have to be 19 to vote.

RELATED: Vernon baseball teams hosting B.C. Championships

There are a number of vacant board positions open to interested individuals: vice-president; secreatary; sponsorship director; communications director; umpire coordinator; tadpole director.

Check out www.vernonbaseball.com for more information.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon taekwon-do athletes succeed at Nationals

Just Posted

City of Vernon supports variances with minimal opposition

Four housing variance permits will bring more than 90 new residences to Vernon

Armstrong seeks public input on cannabis retail shops

Online survey and mail-out to be conducted; public hearing/open house to be held for input

Armstrong’s mayor back to work

Chris Pieper sworn in to fourth term as mayor weeks after sudden death of beloved wife

UPDATE: Vehicle goes up in flames at Okanagan Landing school parking lot

Fire destroys Dodge Journey, believed to be stolen, early Friday morning

Lavington air quality advisory ends

Open burning restrictions for Lavington also end as conditons improve significantly

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

B.C. referendum ballot count jumps to 18% returned, Elections B.C. says

New count adds ballots received, but not screened for authenticity

Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

“This is very concerning to our people.”

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

Missing-persons list tops 600 in fire-stricken California

Disaster escalates as officials raised the death toll to 63

VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

50-plus countries voted to a ground-breaking overhaul to the international system of measurements

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

Most Read