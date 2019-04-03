Vernon basketball player double winner at TRU

Vernon’s Michael Rouault of the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s basketball team (right) and TRU women’s volleyball player Avery Pottle receive the Dr. Roger H. Barnsley Scholar Award for athletic performance and academic achievement from TRU president Brett Fairbairn at the school’s athletics awards banquet in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins - photo)

Vernon’s Michael Rouault was a double winner at the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack’s annual athletics awards banquet in Kamloops.

Rouault won the Cliff Neufeld Leadership award for the second straight year as he was selected over soccer player Thomas Lantmeeters and volleyball player Tim Edge (5th year, outside hitter, Langley, BC). He is a three-time academic All Canadian and is on pace for a fourth year. The PACE Leader volunteers with the Special Olympics.

On the court, Rouault was 12th in Canada West and led TRU in rebounds with 150. He led the team and was eighth in the conference with 47 offensive rebounds and he led the team and was 12th in the Canada West in field goal percentage with 50.5.

“Michael is exactly what you want when you when you recruit a student athlete,” said WolfPack head coach Scott Clark. “He takes both aspects of that title very seriously. He is a hard-working student and is very diligent. He is a worker in the classroom, on the court and in the weight room. He just keeping doing what you ask him to do and is progressing in both aspects of the student athlete life.

“I couldn’t be more happy for Michael. He is very deserving of any accolades that come his way that are individual. He just adds to our team in that regard. He never goes out to earn individual honors. He is a ‘team first’ guy. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Rouault was also the male winner of the prestigious Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Scholar award. This honour is based on a combination of athletic performance and academic achievement. The winner has to have a minimum GPA of 3.5 in the fall.

Rouault’s older brother Brett was a five-year member of the WolfPack basketball program and also a top scholar.

“Brett was a very hard worker as well. Michael has followed suit. I would like to say I always knew that but I didn’t,” said Clark. “Both are great examples of what good things can happen if you work hard in every aspect of being a student athlete. Brett left a legacy with our team.

“With his brother, Michael is doing exactly the same thing. He is leaving a legacy for the kids who are freshmen right now. He came in as a very good student and continues to excel in that area and has done the same on the basketball court. There has been progression in both areas. Just really happy for him.”

Women’s volleyball player Olga Savenchuk from the Ukraine was also a TRU double winner, taking home female athlete and female newcomer of the year.

The banquet also saw the WolfPack’s fifth year and graduating players honoured including men’s soccer captain Finlay McPhie of Vernon.

Prior to the banquet, TRU’s cross-country running members took part at an outdoor track meet at UBC in Vancouver.

Vernon’s Liam McGrath set a new personal best in the 1,500-metre race, finishing in four minutes 30.17 seconds. McGrath was fourth in his heat in the 800m, finishing in 2:08.28. The event winning time was 2:06.97.



