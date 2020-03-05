Vernon basketball star captures prestigious award

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault has been named winner of U SPORTS’ Ken Shields Award as the men’s top university basketball player who excels ion the court, in the classroom and the community. (TRU Andrew Snucins photo)

For the first time in 10 years, a student-athlete with the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack has won a major University Sports Award.

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault, a fifth-year member of the WolfPack men’s basketball team, has captured the 2019-20 Ken Shields Community Service Award.

The Award is given out by U SPORTS for the men’s basketball player who excels on the court, in the classroom and the community.

Rouault was honored at the U SPORTS men’s basketball nationals awards banquet in Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday (March 4). He beat out representatives from the OUA, RSEQ and AUS conferences.

“It is a big honour to be recognized among all the university athletes in Canada,” said Rouault after winning the award.

Rouault was one of the WolfPack team captains the past two seasons.

On the court this season, Rouault was sixth in Canada West in total rebounds (177) and defensive rebounds (6.4), seventh in rebounds per game (8.8), 10th in offensive rebounds (2.5), 13th in both steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (0.7) per game, 19th in Canada West in field goal per cent (49.5), 25th in assists (2.9 per game) and 27th in points per game (13.7).

In the classroom, he is on his way to being a five-time U SPORTS Academic All Canadian as he is poised to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree this spring. He is also one of the leaders of the WolfPack’s PACE program which is designed to help student-athletes with their studies.

He is a two-time winner of the Cliff Neufeld student/athlete leadership award and captured the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley Scholar/Athlete award last year.

Rouault’s community work also includes coaching basketball with the Special Olympics, coordinating the team’s community events which include Terry Fox Runs in the community and in elementary schools, the Raise A Reader fundraiser for literacy programs in Kamloops, serving lunch during the holiday season at the Mustard Seed and being a part of the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation Radiothon. He is also one of the key student leaders of the PACE program, which is designed to help WolfPack athletes deal with the rigors of studying and athletics.

“It is great giving back and spending time in the community,” Rouault explained about how he got involved in community work. “My brothers and sister-in-law are involved in the Special Olympics. It is nice when I get a chance to come and help out and coach for a little bit.”

He added it was easy to get his WolfPack teammates involved in the various community initiatives in Kamloops.

“They are always excited to help out and be a part of the community so it was easy to get them involved.”

Rouault credits his ability to be a student-athlete and community volunteer to being able to manage his time effectively.

WolfPack Athletics and Recreation Director Curtis Atkinson stated, “ We are so proud of Micheal’s deserving recognition as the national Ken Shields Award recipient. There are many amazing student-athletes in the country who are contributing in meaningful ways to their communities and Micheal has proven that he is the full package when it comes to academic success, athletic contributions, and his desire to give back the community.

“To be recognized on the award that is named after one of the basketball legends in our country is an amazing accomplishment for Micheal. He has represented our institution so well and we know he will continue to have a positive impact and make a difference in people’s lives as he moves into a new chapter in his life. “

TRU men’s basketball coach Scott Clark has a personal connection to Ken Shields and is happy that Rouault won the award. He says the two have a lot of similarities.

“When I was attending the University of Victoria, I was on the junior varsity team and Ken was the head coach of the varsity team. Later when I worked with the national team, Ken was the head coach. I have known him for a long time. Ken is a man that set a very high standard for his teams’ performance but also as the way his players conducted themselves and the men they have become…For Micheal to be named in the same breath as Ken is a very high distinction. It is an award that means you are a man of high character, integrity and ability.”

Rouault’s future plans are to enter Law School.

Rouault leaves the Thompson Rivers basketball program as the all time leader in minutes played (2560), second in games started (63), rebounds (698), free throws (201) and steals (109), third in most assists (183) , field goals (361 in 97 games)and blocks (44), fourth in points (951) and fifth in rebounds per game (698-7.2 per game).



