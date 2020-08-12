Vernon beer baseball league begins 2020 season

The Okanagan Spring Brewers swept the Sleemans Pirates in a pair of games as Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Baseball League began its 2020 season Aug. 7 and 8 at Marshall Field. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Okanagan Spring Baseball League returned to the field this past weekend, following their approved return-to-play plan to help ensure a healthy and safe season for all players.

The Sleeman Pirates and Okanagan Spring Brewers kicked the season off with a pair of games Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8, at Marshall Field. The Brewers won the season opener Friday, 13-3, with Luke Seburn and Keenan Todd both going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Jonathan Graham opened the scoring for the Pirates with an RBI single, while Jesse Clifford ripped a two-run double for his first RBIs of the year.

The Brewers improved to 2-0 Saturday with a nail-biting, 4-3 win. The Brewers’ Keenan Joly and the Pirates’ Al Rutherford both pitched complete games, holding the offence to a minimum. Graham went 3-for-3, while Branden Andersen drove in a run and later scored to put the Pirates ahead 3-2.

Down to their final strike of the game with the tying run on third base, the Brewers’ Cole Hutchison legged out an infield single to tie the score, and was later driven in by a Jordan Armstrong single to take a lead they would not relinquish. Seburn turned an unassisted double-play in the bottom half of the inning, and Joly escaped by stranding the Pirates’ Jason Weglo on third to end the game.

The league’s 2020 expansion entry, the Rutland 67s, made their OSBL debut Sunday with a double-header sweep of the defending playoff champion Pabst Blue Ribbons.

Jay Taylor went 2-for-3 with two ribbies while also throwing 3.2 scoreless innings as the 67s took the first game 10-3. Nathan Ringness-Law stole home in the third, while Dante Dennis added a pair of RBI. Geoff Cleaveley drove in two runs for the Ribbons, while Kelly Zoethout put in a complete game on the mound.

The second half of the double-header saw Noah Ringness-Law set the tone with a leadoff home run en route to a 12-3 67s win. Noah would finish the day with four RBI, while Jarrett Gale went 3-for-4, driving in three runs. Paul Rosetti drove in a run for the Ribbons, while Colter Wiebe made his pitching debut.

There are still roster spots available for the remainder of the season.

The re-started 2020 season runs through the first weekend of October. Any interested players should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com. All skill levels are welcome.

