The Okanagan Spring Baseball League in Vernon has announced an early-bird registration drive, and that the league is expanding by adding a squad from Kelowna. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon beer baseball league expanding

Okanagan Spring League announces early-bird registration drive; adding new team from Kelowna

The Okanagan Spring Baseball League (formerly Vernon Men’s Baseball League) is excited to announce its 2020 early-bird registration drive and the addition of a new club from out-of-town.

Adults of all ages are invited to join the only wood-bat recreational baseball league in the Okanagan.

“Whether you are a ballplayer new to the area, a veteran of youth baseball looking for a place to continue playing, or looking to make the transition from slo-pitch, everyone who has the desire to play fun, competitive baseball is welcome,” said league spokesperson Geoff Cleaveley.

Games are seven innings and will be played in Vernon mostly on Saturdays and Sundays between April and July, with some evening weeknight games mixed in.

“Our league continues to grow every season, and this year we are excited to announce the addition of a team from Kelowna,” said Cleaveley. “We are also looking to improve the quality of the on-field experience by moving to a two-umpire system, partnering with the Vernon Baseball Association to ensure we have a BCBUA-certified crew working every game.”

The league’s partnership with Okanagan Spring Brewery will continue into the new season, cementing its ongoing commitment to support community recreation in our area.

Registration cost is $180, however an early-bird rate of $160 is available until Feb. 29. Twice-weekly indoor training sessions are ongoing now, available to any new and returning registered players.

Anyone wishing to receive the registration package should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com, or find them on Facebook as Okanagan Spring Baseball League.


Baseball

