Coldstream’s Alyssa Carter (No. 27) scored in the winning game against New Brunswick Wednesday in the Winter Games. (Ringette Canada photo)

Vernon biathlete bronzed at Winter Games

Ethan Algra helps Team BC earn medal in Red Deer

A Vernon athlete has helped Team B.C. add to its medal count.

A bronze was earned in biathlon in both the male and female team relay Wednesday at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta.

See also: Vernon Vortex speed skater wins Canada Games bronze

Vernon’s Ethan Algra (No. 37) is part of the men’s Team B.C., along side Andrei Secu of Coquitlam and Ryan Elden of Quesnel. They competed in the 3×7.5km team relay at Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area, where the athletes said the could hear the crowds cheering around the whole course.

In women’s biathlon, Coldstream’s Danica Ariana also competed Wednesday but on an official team of members from different provinces. The unofficial team finished fourth just behind British Columbia. Each team member completes three laps each leg (about two km loops).

In ringette action, B.C. scored a 4-3 quarter-final win over New Brunswick. Coldstream’s Alyssa Carter (No. 27) was among the unofficial goal scorers. B.C. now plays a semi-final game Thursday at the Downtown Arena against Ontario.

See also: Vernon ringette players lead B.C. to Canada Games

“My goals for the games are to be able to perform at my best for every game that we play and to experience as many different sports as we can while we are there,” said Carter, who also hopes that her training and past experience will play off during the Games.

Most Read