Vernon bowlers collect cash

Vernon bowlers came away with some Christmas cash.

Lincoln Lanes held its cash singles finals Dec. 10 and 11, where the top 70 bowlers from the semifinal rounds converged for a three-game, pins over average tournament. Total purse was $1,450.

Gale Jackson took first place, rolling 182 pins over her 143 average. Matthew Bowes was second with 116 pins over his 191 average, and tied for third were Gidi Steenbakker and Dan DeBoer, both 110 pins over their respective averages (164, Steenbakker; 235, DeBoer).

Rounding out the top-12:

5th – Tawnya Calder, 90 pins over her 102 average;

6th – Roxanne Pippolo, 87 pins over her 122 average;

7th – Judy Knott (85 pins over 134 average); Kristina Jackson (85 pins over 151 average); Landon McWilliam (85 pins over 181 average);

10th – John Batke, 80 pins over 138 average;

11th – Matt White, 74 pins over his 208 average;

12th – James Forscutt, 73 pins over his 138 average.

