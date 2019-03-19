Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 12-18…

For the ladies, it was Kathy Wilkes, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 707 triple to go 131 over her 192 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Makohoniuk, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 641 triple to go 172 over his 125 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 12-18…

For the ladies, it was Gwenda Peck, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. She bowled a 557 triple to go 149 over her 136 average.

For the men, it was Dave Horsham, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 538 triple to go 139 over his 133 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Kathy Wilkes, 341,100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Wayne Schultz, 320, 889, 7 strikes in a row; Bob Dumont, 100 POA; Yvone Walker, 346; Kandace Strotz, 327, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Kathy Johnson, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 400, 881, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 334, 334, 903; Bailey Lawson, 301, 303, 875; Jack Brown, 100 POA; Gwenda Peck, 100 POA; Joanne Kosick, super spare; Vance Waldron, 100 POA; Deb Crozman, 100 POA; Paul Schnyder, 355, 100 POA; Taylor Summerfelt, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 333; Brittany McMillan, 310, 754.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Wayne Schultz, 269;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 206; William Marchand 215;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 118; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 160; Nolan Blaeser, 191;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 239.

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for March 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Cindy Batke, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 653 triple to go 164 over her 163 average.

For the men, it was Colin O’Hara, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 667 triple to go 199 over his 156 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of March 5-11…

For the ladies, it was Paul Van Dyke, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 152 over her 141 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Jones/Gary Couture, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League/Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 682/553 triple to go 130 over his 184/141 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Derek Williams, 313, 807, 100 POA; Kandace Strotz, 772; Marilyn Gabriel, 305, 100 POA; Dennis Deleeuw, 333, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 302, 830, 300, 824; Bailey Lawson, 311; Trevor Rachwalski, 338; Lyle Rachwalski, 100 POA; Rod Koenig, 301, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 767; Margie Forscutt, 100 POA; Nolan Blaeser, 100 POA; Cindy Batke, 100 POA; Val Spearing, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 343; Colin O’Hara, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 250; Wayne Schultz, 271;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 205; William Marchand 215;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 118; Dominic Hall, 115;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 154;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 160; Nolan Blaeser, 190;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 240.



