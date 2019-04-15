Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for April 2-8…

For the ladies, it was Sharon Simpson, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 566 triple to go 152 over her 138 average.

For the men, it was Mike Keough, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 827 triple to go 227 over his 200 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of April 2-8…

For the ladies, it was Carol Brost, who bowls in the Thursday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 614 triple to go 158 over her 152 average.

For the men, it was Mel Somerville, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 716 triple to go 155 over his 187 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Lorne Piccolo, 100 POA; Gary COuture, 100 POA; William marchand, 7 strikes in a row, 369, 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 328, 803, 314, 377, 397, 100 POA x 2, 1,088; Dan DeBoer, 331, 313, 812; Randy Borton, 312, 303, 100 POA, 321, 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan, 301, 807: Bree Cherise, 100 POA; Darcy Rypkema, 343, 100 POA; Dave Kimbel, 100 POA; Mike Keough, 335, 827, 100 POA; Louise Hurst, 100 POA; Pat Gaumont, 317, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Wayne Schultz, 272;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 203; William Marchand 214;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 119; Dominic Hall, 116;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 116; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 159; Nolan Blaeser, 189;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 238.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.