Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 9

The new seasons have begun in all groups at Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. Watch here weekly for bowlers of the week results, highlights and those leading in average.

This week’s game highlights:

Art Block, 309; Yvonne Walker, 786, 335, 819; Allen Burn, 346, 363, 967, 7 strikes in a row; Trevor Rachwalski, 305, 845; Gerry Thomas, 319; Matt Eisenhauer, 814; Jason Summerfelt, 316; Brittany McMillan, 313, 778; Paul Eberman, 100 POA.

