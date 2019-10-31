Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Oct. 22-28…

For the ladies, it was Kristen Fawcett, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 842 triple to go 176 over her 222 average.

For the men, it was Lyle Hinds, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 751 triple to go 181 over his 190 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 22-28…

For the ladies, it was Betty Klassen, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 510 triple to go 162 over her 116 average.

For the men, it was Gidi Steenbakkers, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 520 triple to go 154 over his 122 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Richard LaPlante 304, 100 POA; Cliff Brosnikoff 100 POA; Yvonne Walker 751; Allen Burn 814; Jessy Buchanan 320, 100 POA; Kristen Fawcett 303, 842; Drew Soroka 313, 319, 863; Bailey Lawson 313, 869; Keith Altwasser 300, 100 POA; Jackie Mackintosh 309, 100 POA; Jason Summerfelt 328, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 246; Allen Burn, 267;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, Mary Bolton, 205; William Marchand 216;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Emily Hancher 103; Axl Rachwalski, 117;

Bantams: Bronwen Walker, 104; Austin Thiessen, 96;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 175; Zakk Hamilton 214;

Seniors: Erika Kivi, 214; Colby Eisenhauer 237.

