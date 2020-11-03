Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Oct. 27-Nov. 2 (POA = Pins Over Average):

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Rachael Thibault, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 494 triple to go 122 over her 124 average.

For the men, it was Mike Litowski, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 844 triple to go 172 over his 224 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Judith Perry, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. She bowled a 613 triple to go 151 over her 154 average.

For the men, it was Dave Moore, who bowls in the Tuesday a.m. League. He bowled a 705 triple to go 231 over his 158 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Dave Moore 100 POA; Judith Perry 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 345, 305, 917; Drew Soroka 340, 359, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer 804, 309, 828; Carlee England 309, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson 361, 310, 884, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Mary Bolton 332, 100 POA; Paul Schnyder 303, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt 325, 7 strikes in a row; Ken Fraser 100 POA; Alex Wallace 351, 100 POA; Ken Hoggard 301; Mike LItowski 322, 844.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 258; Wayne Schultz, Bailey Lawson 265;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 203; Mark Schmidt 245;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 112;

BANTAM: Kelilaih Andrews 112; Talan Rachwalski 115;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 186; Odin Bruchall 179;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson 232.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling