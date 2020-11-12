Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Lincoln Lanes had some stellar games in league play over the past week. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 3-9 (POA = Pins Over Average):

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Kelsee Knowlan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 551 triple to go 128 over her 141 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Schultz, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 978 triple to go 183 over his 265 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was Elsa Berg, who bowls in the Monday 1 p.m. League. She bowled a 586 triple to go 151 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Cam Bottrill, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 694 triple to go 208 over his 162 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Wayne Schultz 304, 368, 311, 978, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row; Zane Carswell 314; Cam Bottrill 100 POA; Bailey Lawson 306; Joe Arih 100 POA; Donna Harms 100 POA; Jessy Buchanan 307; Drew Soroka 339, 851; Bob McNabb 100 POA; Randy Borton 320, 100 POA; Mark Schmidt 346, 100 POA; Gerry Skura 100 POA; Chuck Pecor 100 POA; Bert Devries 100 POA; Janis McLintock 100 POA; Flo Gallon 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer 257; Wayne Schultz 274;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little 206; Mark Schmidt 247;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Kayla Hall 108; Emmitt Useda 112;

BANTAM: Delilaih Andrews 111; Talan Rachwalski 114;

JUNIOR: Charleigh Lemay 188; Odin Bruchall 175;

SENIOR: Erika Kivi 221; Aidan Wilson, Liam Arnold 228.


Girls bowling

BC Hall of Fame seeks memorabilia from legendary Vernon senior hockey team

