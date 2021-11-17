Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Nov. 9-15:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was ANTONIA SENGOTTA, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 621 triple to go 99 over her 174 average.

For the men, it was JORDAN HOGE, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 573 triple to go 156 over his 139 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was LINDA DONHAUSER, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. She bowled a 551 triple to go 143 over her 136 average.

For the men, it was RICK CAVALIER, who bowls in the Wednesday 1 p.m. League. He bowled a 616 triple to go 190 over his 142 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Trevor Rachwalski, 318; Tony Beauchamp, 100 POA; Kelsy Kusch, 319, 756; Jessy Buchanan, 782; Gerry Thomas, 302; Michelle Brouwer, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 311; Wayne Schultz, 309.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, Jessy Buchanan, 235; Allen Burn, 254;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 193; Keith Altwasser, 214;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 109; Eli Rypkema, 104;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 114; Talan Rachwalski, 138;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 110; Lukas Rachwalski 171;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 220; Zakk Hamilton 211.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling