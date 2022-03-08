Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Here are the highlights from the week in bowling at Lincoln Lanes for Feb. 22-March 6:

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was CHANDRA HAMILTON, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 751 triple to go 151 over her 200 average.

For the men, it was STEVE COUSINS, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 642 triple to go 177 over his 155 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was GALE JACKSON, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 630 triple to go 171 over her 153 average.

For the men, it was HARRY KEHLER, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 569 triple to go 128 over his 147 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Brittany Meyer, 316, 801; Kim Patrick, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 807; Bailey Lawson, 816; Jessy Buchanan, 313, 782, 319, 845; Chandra Hamilton, 308, 751, 100 POA; Jim Ackerman, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 310, 762; Steve Cousins, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313, 833; Betty Klassen, 100 POA; Heather Leask, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 237; Drew Soroka, 257;

CLUB 55: Kay Stedman, 190; Garry Altwasser, 216;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Chloe Roger, 110; Milo Chisholm, 113;

BANTAM: Marley McMillan, 119; Talan Rachwalski, 144;

JUNIOR: Taya Adams 117; Lukas Rachwalski 181;

SENIOR: Ella Handley 222; Zakk Hamilton 217.



